What is next for Katie Ledecky? A look at the star swimmer's upcoming events

Katie Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, had a successful 2022 season. She won four gold medals at the 2022 World Championships. She also won Best Female Olympian at the ESPY awards.

Ledecky has already started off her 2023 season. She won the gold medal in the 200-meter freestyle at the recently concluded Pro Swim Series.

Katie Ledecky at the Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

Upcoming events in which Katie Ledecky might participate in 2023

The 2023 season for Katie Ledecky looks quite packed. She will also gear up for a long season to prepare for the 2024 Olympics. Here is a list of events that she may compete in this year:

TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville, Tennesse, From January 11 to January 14

TYR Pro Swim Series Fort Lauderdale, From March 1 to March 4

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont, Ill, From April 12 to April 15

TYR Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo, California, From May 17 to May 20

Phillips 66 National Championships Indianapolis, From June 27 to July 1

TYR Pro Championships Irvine, California, From July 26 to July 29

Toyota U.S. Open, TBD, From November 29 to December 2

Phillips' 66 National Championships will serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2023 FINA (now World Aquatics) World Championships scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar.

What is next for Katie Ledecky?

Katie Ledecky plans to compete in at least four events at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

At the World Championships in Budapest, she won her two preferred events, the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyles and the 400- and 4200-meter freestyle relays.

Katie Ledecky at the 2022 FINA World Championships, Budapest

Despite moving her training from California to Florida, Ledecky has not slowed down. She has held the 800-meter and 1500-meter long-course world records since 2013, and she won each of those races by at least 10 seconds at the world championships. She only sometimes participated in short-course events, but she set records in both this year.

Ledecky's career so far

At 15 years old, the American swimmer competed for the United States in the 800-meter freestyle event at the London Olympics in 2012 and captured her maiden Olympic gold medal. She soon made her professional swimming debut and left the 2013 World Championships with four gold medals in the 400, 800, 1500, and 4200 freestyle.

Ledecky became known on the professional scene very early, and she currently boasts 19 gold medals from World Championships, making her the most successful female professional swimmer in history.

Ledecky at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Swimming

Katie Ledecky also holds 10 medals at the two Pan Pacific Championships she has competed in. Eight of the ten medals are gold, silver, and bronze.

Ledecky also won seven Olympic gold medals, the most recent of which she took home in the 800-meter and 1500-meter freestyle events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Additionally, Ledecky also holds two world records in short-course swimming. Both came in the 2022 FINA World Cup. In the 800-meter freestyle, she clocked 7:57.42, whereas in the 1500-meter freestyle, she clocked 15:08.24.

