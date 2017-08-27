What's in a name: an American 'Duke', an English 'French'

by PTI News 27 Aug 2017, 13:11 IST

By Poonam Mehra

Hamburg, Aug 27 (PTI) "Names are not always what they seem", so said a certain Mark Twain.

And his words seem to ring true at the 19th World Boxing Championships here, where a 'Duke' is turning out for the Americans, a 'French' is part of the English team, the Russians have their very own 'Muslim', and a 'Blizzard' is travelling with the Australians.

The Sporthalle in Hamburg is nothing short of a melting pot right now with close to 250 boxers from 75 countries exchanging blows inside the ring but mingling quite well outside.

And for some of them, just their name has been enough to generate curiosity. Take for instance, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, a light heavyweight (81kg) boxer with the Russian team.

Gadzhimagomedov had finished a silver-medallist at this year's European Championships.

"His last name means Mohammed and yes, the first name is, well, yes that's his first name," grinned the Russian team's media liaisoning officer Natalya Tokmogasheva, the only English-speaking member of her contingent, on being asked about Gadzhimagomedov.

The Russian team is not alone in having boxers of interesting names. England's lightweight (60kg) national champion is Calum 'French', while the Americans boast of a 'Duke' Ragan (56kg).

Then there are Tyler 'Blizzard' and Sam 'Goodman' in the Australian team. Their rather interesting last names aside, both of them also have interesting back stories to tell in their journey to the event.

The two boxers had sought crowd-funding to cover the cost of preparing and participating in the mega event as there part-time jobs were not enough to deal with the enormity of the expenses involved.

The effort, however, could not translate into good results.

Goodman did not have it so good, ousted in the opening round itself by India's Gaurav Bidhuri in the bantamweight (56kg) category, while Blizzard, a youth Commonwealth Games silver-medallist in the flyweight 52kg category, too fizzled out after losing to Israel's David Alaverdian in his opening bout.

But they are not the only ones with striking last names in the Australian team. In fact, the Aussies easily top the charts for interesting last names here.

Apart from Goodman and Blizzard, the team from Down Under also has a Clay Waterman. The light heavyweight boxer completes a troika of rather amusing names in the team and it becomes a quartet if one throws Joseph Goodall into the mix.

They are all among the budding crop for their respective countries and just about beginning to find their foothold in the international circuit, but their names have managed to help them stand out from the crowd, at least for the time being