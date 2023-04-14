"Felt like I had to be big and macho" - When Michael Phelps urged fellow men to go to therapy

Michael Phelps has left a glorious legacy behind in the sport of swimming. He conquered the swimming arena for almost 14 to 16 years before retiring from competitive swimming post the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The legendary swimmer is also known for winning the highest number of Olympic medals. He has won a record 28 Olympic medals, out of which 23 are gold. Michael Phelps has also exceeded expectations at the World Championships. He has won a total of 33 medals across different editions of the World Championships (Long Course).

However, it has not been all that easy for Phelps, who has had his struggles with mental health. The swimmer has often discussed his depression and anxiety. Speaking to Today.com back in January, Michael Phelps said:

"Being a male athlete, I think felt like I had to be be big and macho and tough. We’re taught to stuff things down and that sharing feelings is a sign of weakness."

Phelps claimed that he could put up a happy face in public places, but behind closed doors, he would be having meltdowns and no one would be aware of that. According to Today.com, the Olympic gold medallist had locked himself in a bedroom for four days straight and contemplated suicide.

The swimmer stated that he was almost ashamed of the things he was going through and feeling. Speaking to Today.com, Michael Phelps also revealed that he felt he was trapped and that there was no one he could open up to.

Michael Phelps opens up about being saved by therapy

Michael Phelps claimed that he was saved by therapy and said he was scared as hell when he went to therapy for the first time. He said:

"I'll be the first to admit I was scared as hell when I went for the first time. I didn't want to walk in and tell some random person the things that I was feeling, that's hard."

According to the National Health Interview Survey, nearly 12% of the women in the United States of America received mental health treatment in 2019 while just 7% of men received mental health treatment.

Michael Phelps reacts after his shot on the 10th hole before the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale

Phelps said:

"If I hadn't allowed myself to become vulnerable, I don't know if I'd be here [today]. We need to give things a chance. If we're not taking care of ourselves, how are we supposed to take care of others?"

Phelps encouraged dads to do some mental health check-ins with friends as per the aforementioned source. According to Today.com, the Baltimore Bullet (Michael's nickname) and Fox NFL reporter Jay Glazer have been in touch. Glazer has also been open about his struggles with depression. Phelps said:

"It'll be like, 'Hey, buddy. Hope all is well. Fighting any roommates in your head?' That's what we call the dark thoughts that pop into our heads."

The champion swimmer also insisted on the importance of taking care of one's mental health in the same way one cares for physical health. He said:

"If you're actually taking time for both, you really become a superhero."

Michael Phelps also kicked off his 2023 by writing a detailed note about the list of goals. The swimmer said he was not going to give up and claimed that 2023 is going to be a good year.

Poll : 0 votes