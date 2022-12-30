When did Regan Smith make her Olympics debut? What happened at the event?

Regan Smith is the swimming world's emerging star. She is a rising talent who has played for Stanford in the past before deciding to train with the Sun Devils. She has accomplished a lot for someone her age.

The 20-year-old three-time medalist Regan Smith made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

Regan Smith at Tokyo Olympics

Regan Smith met the requirements to join the 2020 US Olympic Team in June 2021. With a time of 58.35 seconds, she triumphed in the 100-meter backstroke final at the 2020 US Olympic Trials. She had never before qualified for the Olympics. After winning the quarterfinals of the 100-meter backstroke event earlier in the meet, She established a new US Open record of 57.92. She also finished sixth in the semifinals of the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 57.73, qualifying for the final, and decided not to compete in the race.

Regan Smith won three medals in the Olympics, including two silvers and a bronze.

100-meter Backstroke

Swimming - Olympics: Day 2

On day two of the competition, Regan Smith went to the semifinals of the 100-meter backstroke prelims and established a new Olympic record in the event with a time of 57.96. Kaylee McKeown later beat Smith's mark with a time of 57.88. She once more broke the Olympic record in the semifinals with a time of 57.86, moving forward to the final in first place. Smith finished third in the competition with a timing of 58.05.

200-meter Butterfly

Swimming - Olympics: Day 4

Regan Smith qualified for the semifinals of the 200-meter butterfly event on the evening of the fourth day of the competition by swimming for the fourth-fastest time of all swimmers. She qualified for the final after placing fourth overall in the semifinal competition the following day with a time of 2:06.64. With a timing of 2:05.30, Smith finished second in the 200-meter butterfly final.

4x100-meter Relay

Around The Games - Olympics: Day 9

On the ninth day of the competition, Smith represented Team USA in the backstroke leg of the 4100-meter medley relay final with Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil. With a timing of 3:51.73, Team USA took home the silver medal, falling just 0.13 seconds short of Australia's Olympic-record effort of 3:51.60.

Smith's career after Olympics

Regan Smith instantly influenced the Stanford squad during her first year. She won the 100-meter backstroke (49.50) and 200-meter butterfly (1:50.99) in her maiden Pac-12 Championships and placed second in the 100 fly (49.87) to teammate Torri Huske. Smith participated in Stanford's victorious 400 free, 800 free, 200 medley, and 400 medley relay teams, contributing to the team's overall relay victory.

Smith competed in a challenging Day 4 double of the 200-meter backstroke and 200-meter butterfly at her maiden NCAA Championships. Smith shone on the last day of the competition after aiding Stanford to a 10th-place result in the 200 medley relay, a national championship in the 800 free relay, and twin third-place finishes in the 100 back (49.96) and 400 medley relay. In the 200-meter backstroke, she won her first individual NCAA gold in 1:47.76 to kick off the meet's final session.

She returned a little under two hours later to tie for second place in the 200-meter butterfly, clocking a 1:51.19 to touch with the defending champion Olivia Carter. Smith wrapped up night 4 in Stanford's 400-meter freestyle relay, helping the cardinal to a second-place finish with a split of 47.74 in the third leg.

Toyota US Open - Greensboro

Regan Smith qualified for the 100-meter backstroke final at the 2022 FINA World Championships by lowering a time of 57.65 in the semifinals, which allowed her to enter the final as the favorite. Kylie Masse, who had won the previous two championships and gained silver in this competition, was dethroned by the 200-meter backstroke world champion, who held the seed in the final and touched first in 58.22.

