When did Michael Phelps retire? Exploring the last swim of legendary Olympian

Michael Phelps is a legend in the world of swimming. It's been six years since he last swam at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Olympic games. The pro swimmer retired in August 2016, but fans' memories of the Flying Fish, his nickname, dominating the Olympic arena for 12 years are still fresh.

Michael Phelps' last swim at 2016 Olympics

Phelps' last swim before retirement was at the finals of the Men's 4⨉100-meter medley relay event at the 2016 Olympics. He competed alongside his teammates Cody Miller, Ryan Murphy, and Nathan Adrian.

Backstroke Champion Ryan Murphy was the first to start the proceedings for the USA. He was quick enough to reach back to the wall first. Murphy broke a backstroke record in the first round of the Men's 4⨉100-meter medley relay event.

Cody Miller swam in the second round. Although Miller started sooner than the others, the second round belonged to Adam Peaty of Great Britain. The third round began with Great Britain leading the event.

Phelps swam in the third round. He was behind James Guy of Britain but was quick enough to overtake him near the end of the round.

Michael Phelps after his final swim at the Men's 4⨉100-meter medley relay

Although he was behind James Guy at the start of the third round, Phelps made sure that his last race for Team USA was a victorious one. Nathan Adrian took charge in the fourth round for the USA. He never let Duncan Scott of Great Britain overtake him. Team USA finished the Men's 4⨉100-meter medley relay with a new Olympic Record time of 3:27.95.

The previous Olympic Record was 3:29.34. Great Britain finished second, followed by Australia in third position. The Olympian looked emotional after his final race. He waved and thanked his fans for their support. The race marked the end of an illustrious career for the well-renowned swimmer.

Michael Phelps medal count

The sportsman won a record 28 medals across the five Olympic Games he participated in. He won his very first Olympic gold in the 400-meter individual medley.

During the 2004 Athens Games, he won six gold medals and two bronze medals. These were the only two bronze medals won by him at the Olympics.

He won eight gold medals during the 2008 Olympic Games. The Beijing Olympics had the highest tally of gold medals won by Phelps in any Olympic series.

The London Olympics saw the least number of Olympic gold medals won by the sportsman. He won four gold medals and two silver medals and announced his retirement after the 2012 Olympics .

However, he made a comeback into competitive swimming in May 2014, winning the 100-meter butterfly event.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, he won five gold medals and one silver medal. His only silver medal at the 2016 Olympics came in the 100-meter butterfly event. His last race was in the Men's 4⨉100-meter medley relay. His team won the gold medal comfortably.

His contribution was important to that victory as he helped Team USA gain the lead against Great Britain during his round.

Overall, the Flying Fish won 23 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals. He has also won 43 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and one bronze medal across the Championships.

It's now been six years since he retired but his passion and achievements are still a motivation for several swimmers across the world.

