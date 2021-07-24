Who is Allison Schmitt? Net worth, records & Olympic performances

After the spectacular opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the focus now shifts to sporting events. Athletes from around the globe will compete in as many as 23 sports on the first day itself. These include 3x3 basketball, archery, badminton, boxing, football, and the much awaited swimming.

The elitest of elite swimmers are ready to have their shot at glory. These include America's veteran swimmer Allison Schmitt, who participates in her fourth Olympics.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Allison Schmitt:

Who is Allison Schmitt?

Allison Schmitt is an American swimmer who specializes in freestyle events. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Gail and Ralph Schmitt and raised in Canton, Michigan.

The highly decorated swimmer boasts a total of twenty three medals in major competitions. She has won thirteen gold, eight silver, and two bronze medals spread across Summer Olympics, World Championships (both Long Course and Short Course), Pan Pacific Championships, and Pan American Games.

Allison Schmitt started swimming when she was eight years old, following her elder sister Kirsten, who had also taken a liking to the sport.

Interestingly, Schmitt tried her hand at several sports such as volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball at a young age. She even thought of quitting sports altogether at one point. However, after sticking to swimming for another year, Allison fell in love with it and the rest is history.

The Pittsburgh-born swimmer started taking part in competitive swimming events at the age of 10. By the time sha was 12, she had already started taking the sport seriously.

A young Allison moved to Athens, Georgia to study at the University of Georgia and majored in psychology. She was a part of the Georgia Bulldogs swimming and diving team coached by Jack Bauerle.

Schmitt had an extremely successful stint with the college team and went on to become a four-time NCAA national champion. She bagged gold in 500-yard freestyle in 2009, 2010, and 2011 in addition to the 200-yard freestyle gold in 2010.

Allison Schmitt's Olympic performances

Allison Schmitt of the United States poses with her bronze medal in the NBC Today Show Studio after placing third in the Womens 4x200 Swimming Freestyle Relay event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

2008 Summer Olympics

Allison Schmitt made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2008. The American quartet of Natalie Coughlin (1:57.19), Caroline Burckle (1:56.70), Katie Hoff (1:54.73), and Allison Schmitt (1:57.71) cumulatively clocked 7:46.33 in the Women's 4×200-meter freestyle relay to bag a Bronze medal. China (7:45.93) finished with the silver while Australia (7:44.31) won the gold medal.

2012 Summer Olympics

Gold medallist Allison Schmitt of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 200m Freestyle final on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on July 31, 2012 in London

Schmitt gained more international exposure before the 2012 London Olympics. This edition was undoubtedly the most memorable for the lanky swimmer as she won a fantastic five Olympic medals (three gold, one silver, and one bronze).

In the Women's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay, Allison along with her U.S. compatriots Missy Franklin, Jessica Hardy, and Lia Neal, won the bronze with a cumulative timing of 3:34.24.

Allison Schmitt's first individual Olympic medal came in the women's 400 meter freestyle event. Schmitt set a new American record en route to silver as she clocked 4:01.77.

Up next in the women's 200 meter freestyle, Allison Schmitt won her first individual gold (1:53.61) and set an Olympic record that stands to this day.

She won another gold in the 4 × 200 meter freestyle event. The American quartet of Missy Franklin (1:55.96), Dana Vollmer (1:56.02), Shannon Vreeland (1:56.85), and Allison Schmitt (1:54.09) cumulatively clocked 7:42.92 to set the Olympic record that holds till date.

A third and final gold followed in the 4x100 m medley relay event. The American quartet of Allison Schmitt (53.25), Dana Vollmer (55.48), Rebecca Soni (1:04.82), and Missy Franklin (58.50) clocked a time of 3:52.05 to set another world record.

2016 Summer Olympics

Team United States celebrate winning the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium

Schmitt won two medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In the Women's 4 × 200 meter freestyle relay, Katie Ledecky (1:53.74), Maya DiRado (1:56.39), Leah Smith (1:56.69), and Allison Schmitt (1:56.21) clocked 7:43.03 cumulatively to finish ahead of teams from Australia and Canada.

Meanwhile, in the women's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay, Simone Manuel (53.36), Abbey Weitzeil (52.56), Dana Vollmer (53.18), and Katie Ledecky (52.79) clocked 3:31.89 to win silver behind the Australian team. Allison only competed in the preliminary heats as part of the team but still received a silver medal as per Olympic norms.

In Tokyo, Allison Schmitt will look to make a mark at her fourth (and presumably final) Olympics.

Allison Schmitt records

Allison Schmitt was a part of the teams that won gold in 4×200 m freestyle relay and 4×100 m medley relay at the 2012 London Olympics. The 4×200 m freestyle relay timing of 7:42.92 as well as the 4×100 m medley relay timing of 3:52.05 are Olympic records.

Schmitt also holds an Olympic record in 200 m freestyle with her timing of 1:53.61 (set during the 2012 London Olympics). In fact, this is also the world record in the event.

Allison Schmitt Net worth

As per multiple reports, Allison Schmitt's net worth is $2 million.

