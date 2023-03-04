Who is Brooke McIntosh? Swim star Summer McIntosh’s sister is shining in a different sport 

While Summer McIntosh has already begun to make a name for herself, her sister Brooke McIntosh is not falling behind on the international circuit. However, both sisters are associated with different sports.

Brooke is a pair skater who won a bronze medal at the 2022 NHK Trophy and is a 2023 Canadian national silver medallist.

The most interesting part about the McIntosh sisters is that Summer shows her skills under the water and Brooke over the frozen water.

Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux



Sisters Brooke and Summer McIntosh at the rink in Mississauga today.



They both started at this rink when they were five and six years old — now taking the swimming and figure skating worlds by storm. Awesome scene here. Together again.Sisters Brooke and Summer McIntosh at the rink in Mississauga today.They both started at this rink when they were five and six years old — now taking the swimming and figure skating worlds by storm. Awesome scene here. @CBCOlympics Together again. Sisters Brooke and Summer McIntosh at the rink in Mississauga today. They both started at this rink when they were five and six years old — now taking the swimming and figure skating worlds by storm. Awesome scene here. @CBCOlympics https://t.co/G4CIqdb676

Who is Brooke McIntosh?

On January 5, 2005, McIntosh was born in Toronto, Ontario. Her parents are former competitive swimmer Jill Horstead, who represented Canada at the 1984 Summer Olympics, and Greg McIntosh. Summer McIntosh, Brooke's younger sister, is a competitive swimmer who competed for Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Growing up in Canada, Summer and Brooke McIntosh recollected playing each other's sport. They really tried a ton of activities, including football and gymnastics, before Brooke and Summer decided on figure skating and swimming, respectively.

Jill Horstead, the mother of Summer and Brooke McIntosh, was a swimmer who participated in the 200-meter butterfly event at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Summer is now the world champion in this event.

Brooke believes that the method used by Jill and her husband Greg McIntosh, who insisted that the two young women try various sports as children, is paying off in the long run.

The McIntosh sisters have carved out glimmering careers in their respective sports in recent years, with Summer joining Team Canada in Tokyo 2020 as their youngest athlete before going on to win two gold medals at the World Championships this past year.

Over the past couple of years, Summer has seen rapid success. She finished fourth in the 200-meter butterfly event at Tokyo 2020 and is now regarded as the finest in the world.

While Brooke is the older sister, she has studied her younger sibling with an athlete's eye and has always been receptive to the lessons she may learn from them both. The sisters are grateful for one another.

Each sister is amazed by what the other can do under duress. Both have lofty goals of competing in the upcoming Olympic Winter and Summer Games.

Brooke McIntosh's career

At the Canadian Championships in January 2018, Brooke and her partner Toste won gold in the novice class, breaking the previous Canadian record (120.24).

The Brooke McIntosh and Brandon Toste duo took home silver in the junior class of the Canadian Championships in January 2019.

Brooke also has an Olympic background; at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne in 2020, she and a former partner competed and placed fourth.

After Toste parted ways to focus on his education, Brooke had to find a new pair, and she got Benjamin Mimar. However, the duo didn't participate in any Junior Grand Prix competitions abroad; instead, they made their debut at and won the 2022 Skate Canada Challenge to earn a spot in the 2022 Canadian Junior Championships. In addition to winning gold, they also established new junior pairs scoring records for Canada.

Brooke McIntosh would like to reserve a position at Milano Cortina 2026, but she is presently more concerned with the long-term and strengthening her international game.

Poll : 0 votes