Who is Gretchen Walsh? Know more about the 20-year-old swimmer who broke the 50-yard freestyle NR and clocked 3rd-best relay split

Gretchen Walsh is making history left and right and will be one of the top swimmers to watch out for in the coming years. Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, the 20-year-old University of Virginia student is the holder of multiple national and international records and is constantly gunning for more.

Just yesterday, Walsh scripted her name in history books while competing at the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference. Early on Wednesday, the swimmer clocked a 20.77 in the women's 50 yards freed, setting a new NCAA and American record.

Then, she went on to better her record in the finals, with a 20.57. This means that Walsh holds the record for four out of the five fastest times recorded in the event's history. Additionally, in her 4x50-yard freestyle relay, the American achieved a split of 19.95, becoming the first woman to duck under the 20-second mark.

Outside of the feats that Gretchen Walsh achieved at the ACC Championships, she is also a three-time World Championships medalist. Competing in Fukuoka last year, the then 19-year-old won a gold in the 4x100m medley relay, a silver in the 4x100m freestyle, and an individual bronze in the 50m butterfly.

On the junior level, Walsh is a six-time World Champion. She is also the junior world record holder in the 4x100m mixed medley relay and the 4x100m mixed freestyle relay with a time of 3:44.84 and 3:25.92 respectively.

Gretchen Walsh’s collegiate career

After an impressive high-school career that saw her break multiple national records in her age group, Gretchen Walsh announced in early 2020 her verbal commitment to join the University of Virginia starting in the fall of 2021.

Walsh started competing for Virginia in October 2021, and won four individual titles in one of her very first dual meets of her collegiate career, while racing against the California Golden Bear. A handful of months later, Walsh had a strong start to her 2022 season while racing at the ACC Championships.

In her very first race at the event, the Virginia student clocked a 21.25, tying Kate Douglass’ meet record, and becoming the fastest female freshman swimmer in the history of the NCAA in the 50-yard freestyle. Walsh won four golds and two silvers at the NCAA Championships in March.

Gretchen Walsh bettered her record a year later at the 2023 NCAA Championships, clinching six golds and a silver.