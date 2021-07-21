Who is Simona Quadarella? Achievements, records & net worth

The countdown for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has begun now. The international multi-sport event is just days away.

Swimming enthusiasts won't have to wait long as the swimming events are set to take place between 24 July and 1 August 2021. The Olympic Aquatics Center will witness a record total of 37 events, with the world's best swimmers taking center stage.

Among the mix of medal prospects is renowned Italian swimmer Simona Quadarella. In this article, you'll get to know all about the youngster.

Who is Simona Quadarella?

Gold medalist Simona Quadarella of Italy poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1500m Freestyle Final on day three of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre

Simona Quadarella was born on 18 December 1998 in Rome, Italy. The 22-year-old specializes in long-distance freestyle events and is best known for winning the 2019 World Championships gold medal in the Women's 1500 m freestyle event (long course) with a timing of 15:40.89 (a national record).

Quadarella also clinched the silver medal in the Women's 800 m freestyle event (long course) at the Gwangju World Championships with a timing of 8:14.99 (another national record).

Simona had earlier been a part of the Circolo Canottieri Aniene club and is currently associated with the club Gruppo Sportivo Fiamme Rosse, which is also the sporting section of Italian firefighter force Vigili del Fuoco.

Simona Quadarella's career progression and achievements

Coached by Christian Minotti since she was 12, Simona Quadarella first came to the limelight when she won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. The Italian swimmer bagged the coveted yellow metal in the Girls' 800 m freestyle event with a timing of 8:35.39.

Simona, known for her contagious ear-to-ear smile, went on to win a Bronze during the 2017 World Championships. In the 1500 m freestyle event, Simona Quadarella clocked 15:53.86, finishing behind Mireia Belmonte of Spain (15:50.89) and popular U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky (15:31.82). This was Simona's breakthrough medal at the senior stage and she had announced her arrival.

2017-18 was a golden phase in Quadarella's career as she clinched a total of 7 gold medals in international events in addition to 2 bronze medals.

Simona swam to a gold in both 800 Freestyle (8:20.54) and 1500 Freestyle (15:57.90) at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei, Taiwan. She also clinched a Bronze at the 2017 Copenhagen European Championships (SC) in Women's 800 m freestyle with a timing of 8:16.53.

In 2018, Simona Quadarella followed up a couple of gold medals at the Mediterranean Games (in 400 m and 800 m Freestyle) by one of her most memorable Championships.

At the 2018 European Championships (LC) in Glasgow, Simona grasped a triple gold - first in 400 m freestyle (4:03.35), second in 800 m freestyle (8:16.45) and third in 1500 m freestyle (15:51.61).

Simona also got to lay her hands on a silver medal at the World Championships (SC) the same year. She finished behind China's Wang Jianjiahe in the 800 m freestyle event to bag silver with a timing of 8:08.03.

As mentioned earlier, the 2019 World Championships were also memorable for the young Italian swimmer as she won gold in 1500 m freestyle and silver in 800 m freestyle events. This was followed up by two gold medals at the European Championships (SC) in Glasgow, first in 400 m freestyle (3:59.75) and second in 800 m freestyle (8:10.30).

Most recently, Simona put on a stellar show at the European Championships (LC) in 2021 - repeating the rare feat of winning three gold medals as she did in the 2018 European Championships. She again got the top price in 400 m freestyle (4:04.66), 800 m freestyle (8:20.23), and 1500 m freestyle (15:53.59).

For all that Simona Quadarella has achieved in her young career, it is rather strange that she will be making her Olympic debut in Tokyo. The spontaneous swimmer has been pitted as one of the few swimmers to give American standout Katie Ledecky a run for her money at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simona Quadarella's records

Simona holds a national record in 800 m freestyle (8:14.99) as well as 1500 m freestyle (15:40.89). Both were achieved during the 2019 World Aquatics Championships and are long course records.

She holds the national record in 1500m freestyle (short course) - 15:29.74. She was also a part of the Italian 4×200m freestyle relay team which set the national record in the event during the 2018 World Championships. The cumulative timing of the quartet of Margherita Panziera, Erica Musso, Federica Pellegrini, and Simona Quadarella was 7:43.18.

Quadarella's Universiade records are in 800m freestyle (8:20.54) and 1500m freestyle (15:57.90). Both were set during the 2017 Universiade.

Simona Quadarella net worth

As per multiple sources, Simona Quadarella's net worth is approximately $1.5 million.

