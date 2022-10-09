“I take it as a compliment” – Katie Ledecky on US coach’s comments about her not being ‘normal’ 

Katie Ledecky is one of the most renowned swimmers of the current decade. At the age of 25, she already has 10 Olympic medals. Out of the 10, seven are gold.

In the video below, Katie visits her childhood pool, Palisades Pool. She visited the pool after winning four gold medals at the world championships held in Barcelona during the year 2013.

During her visit, Katie had an interaction with host Susan Kenedy. In the interview, Susan asked Katie how she feels about the US women's swimming coach saying that she isn't normal.

Katie replied:

"I take it as a compliment. It's such an honor to be part of a team with such great guys and girls and we just have fun with what we do."

Katie Ledecky further added that it was an honor for her to be part of such a great team. She also said that her team has fun with the work they do.

Susan also asked her what advice would she give a kid who wants to be like the Olympic champion. She said it is to have fun and enjoy every moment in the water. Ledecky also said that if they feel swimming suits them, they should stick with it and try to find ways to improve in the water.

The celebrated swimmer had won just one gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, around a year before this interaction. She created two world records in the 800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle events in the World Championships of that year.

Ledecky also created a national record in the 400 meter freestyle. She won the FINA trophy for the best female swimmer of the meet.

During that interview, she was still a young swimmer with a long road ahead of her. But today, she is among the best swimmers in the history of the sport.

Katie Ledecky at the Olympics

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky currently has 10 Olympic medals, which includes seven gold and three silver. She won a gold medal in her very first Olympic appearance. The American star won the 800 meter freestyle event during the 2012 Olympics.

She participated in five events at the 2016 Olympics. In them, she won four gold medals and one silver. Her lone silver medal came in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

In the final of the 400 meter freestyle event, Ledecky clinched the gold. She won the race by a world record time of 3:56.71. She went on to win gold medals in the 200 meter freestyle event, 4x200 meter freestyle relay, and 800 meter freestyle event.

At the 2020 Olympics, she couldn't replicate her success from the previous edition in the 400 meter freestyle event and finished second. Ariane Titmus of Australia won the gold medal for the event.

Katie Ledecky won her third consecutive 800 meter freestyle gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. By winning this medal, she became the first swimmer in history to win a distance event three consecutive times.

The 25-year-old won the gold medal in the 1500 meter freestyle as well. In the 4x200 meter freestyle event, she won the silver medal.

Apart from the Olympics, the swimming superstar has won the gold medal 19 times in the World Championships (Long Course). In the Pan Pacific Championships, Ledecky has won eight gold medals.

