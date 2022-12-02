Why was Ryan Lochte suspended by USA Swimming in 2016?

Ryan Lochte is the second-most decorated swimmer in the history of the Olympics. He is often considered a rival to Michael Phelps when it comes to swimming competitions. He has won six gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals in the Olympic games.

Lochte was surrounded by controversies after the 2016 Rio Olympics and was suspended by USA Swimming in 2016.

The Rochester-born swimmer was suspended for falsely claiming robbery at a gas station in Rio. The entire incident will be explained below. Ryan Lochte, Jimmy Feigen, Gunnar Bentz, and Jack Conger claimed that they were robbed at gunpoint in Rio when some men asked them to get down from their taxi in the early morning hours.

They made the accusation on the morning of August 14, 2016. According to The Associated Press, Ryan spoke to NBC Today and said the following things about the incident:

"We got pulled over, in the taxi, and these guys came out with a badge, a police badge, no lights, no nothing, just a police badge and they pulled us over. They pulled out their guns - they told the other swimmers to get down on the ground they got down on the ground. I refused, I was like we didn't do anything wrong, so I'm not getting down on the ground."

Lochte continued,

"And then the guy pulled out his gun, he cocked it, put it to my forehead and he said, 'Get down,' and I put my hands up, I was like 'whatever.' He took our money, he took my wallet, he left my cellphone, he left my credentials."

Ryan claimed that the robbers took his money and their wallets but left his cell phone and credentials. But contrary to Lochte's accusations, Rio's civil police chief, Fernando Veloso, said during a news conference that no robbery was committed against these athletes, as per the Associated Press.

Gunnar Bentz claimed that he did not see anyone vandalizing the gas station restroom, and this statement was supported by evidence from a USA TODAY Sports investigation of witness accounts, official reports, and surveillance videos.

It was then concluded that the statement made by Ryan Lochte was true as the swimmers were in a taxi that was prevented from leaving the gas station. An armed man had asked them to pull over and flashed a badge, before asking them to step out of the car.

They were also held at gunpoint and were asked to pay $50 for the advertising sign they damaged. Though the cop had aimed the gun towards Lochte's head, it was not pointed at his 'forehead' as Lochte had mentioned. There was also no evidence to prove that the swimmers had entered the restroom, which was locked when the incident took place, according to USA Today.

Ryan Lochte was charged by Rio police for filing a false robbery report. The charges were later dismissed by a court. Later, during an interview, the swimmer stated that he was drunk and had overexaggerated the story. He apologized for the gas station dispute.

As a result of his false claims, Ryan was suspended by USA Swimming for 10 months.

The aftermath of the Ryan Lochte incident in Rio

Apart from being suspended by USA Swimming in the aftermath of his controversial actions in Rio, Lochte was awarded the following punishments by USA Swimming and the United States Olympic Committee:

Ryan Lochte was suspended from domestic and international USA Swimming national team competitions for 10 months, which included the 2017 National Championships. This made him ineligible to compete in the 2017 FINA World Championships.

He was not awarded the monthly stipend from USA Swimming or the USOC during his suspension period. He was also not allowed to access the training centers or other facilities of the USOC.

The funding provided by the USOC and USA Swimming for winning a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics was forfeited. He was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service as well. Lochte was also not permitted to join Team USA for its White House visit in connection with the Rio 2016 Games.

It was also announced that Ryan Lochte would not be allowed to attend USA Swimming's annual "Golden Goggles" event in 2016.

Apart from the sanctions against him, Ryan Lochte's sponsors Speedo, Airweave, Ralph Lauren, and Gentle Hair Removal ended their deals with him. This was a dark time in his career and six years have passed since the incident.

