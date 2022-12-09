Will Bobby Finke be at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Robert 'Bobby' Finke came seemingly out of nowhere to win gold in 2021. At the delayed 2020 Olympics, Finke surprised everyone when he won the 800-meter freestyle, his first ever Olympic event. He went on to win another gold for the United States in the 1500-meter freestyle, becoming the first American male to do so since 1984.

The young American seemed very keen on participating in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. In late 2021, expressing his elation in signing a deal with TYR after they signed the two-time Olympic gold medalist, Finke said that he was ready for Paris.

Robert Finke (top) TYR Pro Swim Series 2018

Being just 23 years old, there should be no doubt that Finke will go to Paris. All the signs point to that, right? Well, the answer is not that simple: Earlier this year, the International Swimming Federation, FINA, announced that the 21st Doha World Championships will be held in 2024, from February 2 to 18, about three months before the Paris Olympics. Speaking to SwimSwam after FINA's announcement, Finke seemed unsure about his 2024 plans:

“The timing of the meet is definitely strange when I first heard about it, but we will just have to see how things shape up when we get there.”

Robert Finke competing in the 800-meter freestyle: Swimming - Tokyo Olympics: Day 4 2021

Speaking to NBC Sports in a recent interview earlier this month, he expressed no doubt over his 2024 participation. Replying to the interviewer's question regarding his preparations for Paris, he said:

"We are just sticking to the formula that works. We add some things in here and there, but we’re not changing the foundation of our training."

Although Bobby seems to be on the edge about the World Championships, it is safe to say that his focus will remain on Paris. His training with coach Anthony Nesty is aimed at the Paris Summer Olympics. If anything, he may take the same route as his American teammate, Hunter Armstrong, who has stated that he will not be going to Doha for the Worlds.

Finke wins the Performer of the Year at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards

Finke's career so far

The Olympian swam collegiately for the University of Florida from 2018 to 2022. While swimming for the Florida Gators, he managed to win various competitions, including three NCAA titles in the 400-yard individual medley, the 1650-yard freestyle in 2021, and the 1650-yard freestyle in 2022.

He recently turned professional after his 2022 NCAA run. However, he still trains under legendary coach and 1988 Olympic gold medalist Anthony Nesty as part of the university's professional team.

Nesty wins Coach of the Year at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Bobby won two golds, surprising everyone in attendance. He finished the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 7:41.87, and set a national record. In both the races, he was behind until he showed his tremendous endurance in the last 50 meters.

The world can't wait to see the young star at the 2024 Olympics and many other competitions to come.

