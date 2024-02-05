World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, and details

The World Aquatics Championships 2024 commenced on Friday, February 2, and will conclude on Sunday, February 18 in Doha.

The tournament will see events like swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo for both men and women. The Indian athletes will compete only in swimming, open-water, and diving events.

The Indians will compete across 20 events, including the 4x100 freestyle and 4x100 medley mixed team relay events.

The diving events will take place from February 2 to 10, while the open-water swimming events will be held from February 3 to 7. Meanwhile, the swimming events will take place from February 11 to 17.

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action

Fourteen Indians will compete at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha. The top Indian swimmers include Asian Games 2022 participants Likith SP, Tanish George Matthew, and Dhinidhi Desinghu.

Additionally, diver London Singh Hemam, who competed at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be seen in action in Doha.

The Indian contingent consists of four swimmers, four players in diving, and six members for the open-water swimming event. The Indian contingent is as follows:

Swimming

Men: Tanish George Mathew (100m & 200m Freestyle) and Likhith SP (50m & 100m Breaststroke)

Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu (100m & 200m Freestyle) and Suvana Baskar (100m & 200m Backstroke)

Open Water

Men: Prashans Manjunath Hiremagalur (5km), Army Pal (5km) and Anurag Singh (10km)

Women: Rithika Mahesh (5km), Mahalakshmi Porur Kalan Rajagopal Ravi (10km), and Ashmitha Chandra (10km)

Diving

Men: Surajit Rajbanshi (1m & 3m - Springboard), London Singh Hemam (1m & 3m - Springboard), Ningthoujam Willson Singh (10m - Platform)

Women: Palak Sharma (1m & 3m - Springboard, 10m - Platform)

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Full Schedule for Indians & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Day 1 - Friday, February 2

Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards

Day 2 - Saturday, February 3

Diving: Men's 1m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards

Open Water: Women's 10km - 1:00 pm onwards

Day 3 - Sunday, February 4

Diving: Women’s 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards

Open Water: Men's 10km - 1:00 pm onwards

Day 4 - Monday, February 5

Diving: Women’s 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards

Day 5 - Tuesday, February 6

Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards

Day 6 - Wednesday, February 7

Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards

Open Water: Women's 5km - 1:00 pm onwards

Open Water: Men's 5km - 3:30 pm onwards

Day 7 - Thursday, February 8

Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards

Day 8 - Friday, February 9

Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards

Diving: Men's 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards

Day 9 - Saturday, February 10

Diving: Men's 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards

Day 10 - Sunday, February 11

Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 11 - Monday, February 12

Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Women's 100m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 12 - Tuesday, February 13

Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Women's 100m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Women's 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 13 - Wednesday, February 14

Swimming: Women's 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Mixed team 4x100 medley relay - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 14 - Thursday, February 15

Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Women's 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 15 - Friday, February 16

Swimming: Women's 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Women's 200m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 16 - Saturday, February 17

Swimming: Women's 200m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards

Swimming: Mixed team 4x100 freestyle relay - 12:00 pm onwards

Day 17 - Sunday, February 18

No Indians in action

World Aquatics Championships 2024: When and where to watch the tournament in India?

The World Aquatics Championships 2024 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the live stream of the competition on the World Aquatics Recast Channel from February 2 to 18.