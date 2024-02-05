World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action, schedule, and details

The World Aquatics Championships 2024 commenced on Friday, February 2, and will conclude on Sunday, February 18 in Doha.
The tournament will see events like swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo for both men and women. The Indian athletes will compete only in swimming, open-water, and diving events.
The Indians will compete across 20 events, including the 4x100 freestyle and 4x100 medley mixed team relay events.
The diving events will take place from February 2 to 10, while the open-water swimming events will be held from February 3 to 7. Meanwhile, the swimming events will take place from February 11 to 17.
World Aquatics Championships 2024: Indians in action
Fourteen Indians will compete at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha. The top Indian swimmers include Asian Games 2022 participants Likith SP, Tanish George Matthew, and Dhinidhi Desinghu.
Additionally, diver London Singh Hemam, who competed at the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be seen in action in Doha.
The Indian contingent consists of four swimmers, four players in diving, and six members for the open-water swimming event. The Indian contingent is as follows:
Swimming
Men: Tanish George Mathew (100m & 200m Freestyle) and Likhith SP (50m & 100m Breaststroke)
Women: Dhinidhi Desinghu (100m & 200m Freestyle) and Suvana Baskar (100m & 200m Backstroke)
Open Water
Men: Prashans Manjunath Hiremagalur (5km), Army Pal (5km) and Anurag Singh (10km)
Women: Rithika Mahesh (5km), Mahalakshmi Porur Kalan Rajagopal Ravi (10km), and Ashmitha Chandra (10km)
Diving
Men: Surajit Rajbanshi (1m & 3m - Springboard), London Singh Hemam (1m & 3m - Springboard), Ningthoujam Willson Singh (10m - Platform)
Women: Palak Sharma (1m & 3m - Springboard, 10m - Platform)
World Aquatics Championships 2024: Full Schedule for Indians & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Day 1 - Friday, February 2
Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards
Day 2 - Saturday, February 3
Diving: Men's 1m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards
Open Water: Women's 10km - 1:00 pm onwards
Day 3 - Sunday, February 4
Diving: Women’s 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards
Open Water: Men's 10km - 1:00 pm onwards
Day 4 - Monday, February 5
Diving: Women’s 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards
Day 5 - Tuesday, February 6
Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards
Day 6 - Wednesday, February 7
Diving: Men’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards
Open Water: Women's 5km - 1:00 pm onwards
Open Water: Men's 5km - 3:30 pm onwards
Day 7 - Thursday, February 8
Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards
Day 8 - Friday, February 9
Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard - 12:30 pm onwards
Diving: Men's 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards
Day 9 - Saturday, February 10
Diving: Men's 10m Platform - 12:30 pm onwards
Day 10 - Sunday, February 11
Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 11 - Monday, February 12
Swimming: Men’s 100m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Women's 100m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 12 - Tuesday, February 13
Swimming: Men’s 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Women's 100m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Women's 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 13 - Wednesday, February 14
Swimming: Women's 200m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Men's 50m breaststroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Mixed team 4x100 medley relay - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 14 - Thursday, February 15
Swimming: Men’s 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Women's 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 15 - Friday, February 16
Swimming: Women's 100m freestyle - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Women's 200m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 16 - Saturday, February 17
Swimming: Women's 200m backstroke - 12:00 pm onwards
Swimming: Mixed team 4x100 freestyle relay - 12:00 pm onwards
Day 17 - Sunday, February 18
No Indians in action
World Aquatics Championships 2024: When and where to watch the tournament in India?
The World Aquatics Championships 2024 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the live stream of the competition on the World Aquatics Recast Channel from February 2 to 18.