Who is Sonalben Patel? All you need to know about the Indian para-TT player competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Ace para-athlete Sonalben Patel will enter the Paris 2024 Paralympics with a dream to win India a coveted medal. Sonalben will compete in the Women's Singles WS3 and Women's doubles WD10 para-table tennis events at the Games.

The 36-year-old is a celebrated and a globally renowned para-TT player. However, she has overcome her share of challenges to be where she is now. Sonalben, who was born in Viramgam, Gujarat, was only six-months-old when she got diagnosed with polio.

She was affected with severe mobility issues in both her legs and her right hand and was left with 90 percent disability. But instead, she took on the challenge with great determination while growing up.

Trending

When young, Sonalben Patel, wanted to be a teacher. However, she was repeatedely rejected due to her disability. She then joined the Blind People's Association (BPA) to persue a diploma course. It was the superintendent of the ITI, who encouraged Sonalben to take up table tennis.

There was no looking back from there. She went on to receive several accolades both at home and internationally. Sonalben also competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Sonalben Patel is married to another world-class para-TT player from India, Ramesh Chaudhary. The two had met during their time at the ITI together and got married in 2019.

Sonalben Patel- A pioneer in the world of para-table tennis

Sonalben Patel is one of the most celebrated para-athletes to come out of India, bringing the country much success on the global sporting stage. She has competed in over 20 international competitions and also boasts of several national titles.

The Indian star won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Sonalben put up a good show, but had to return without a medal. She then made a great comeback by clinching three medals (two gold and a bronze) at the 2022 Fa40 Egypt Para Open.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Patel went on to win her first medal in a singles event. She defeated Great Britain's, Sue Bailey, to clinch the bronze medal. Sonalben Patel was bestowed with the Eklavya Award in 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback