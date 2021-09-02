Tokyo Paralympics: Aruna Tanwar injured, withdraws from repechage quarterfinal

Indian taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar has withdrawn from the repechage round of the Paralympics taekwondo K44-49kg class due to an injury she sustained in her pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday.

Although Aruna Tanwar was injured, she gave a valiant fight in the quarter-finals but bowed out on a whimper due to the injury. Aruna Tanwar has been taken to a hospital in Tokyo for further evaluation and scans and a hairline fracture is suspected. The news was confirmed by Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik.

Deepa Malik took to Twitter to share her disappointment. She tweeted:

"Sorry to inform that our Tigress has got injured in her bout. Suspected hairline fracture. She won her first match with a great margin but we could notice the energy missing in second one. Swelling has increased and needs medical attention.”

The explanation given by the Indian delegation for Aruna's withdrawal from the repechage round was a "probable fracture of left forearm and possible fracture of right foot."

The withdrawal form also cited "severe pain and dysfunction due to the above injuries" as the reason behind her decision not to contest any further in the competition.

Aruna Tanwar makes a strong start

The Indian taekwondo player made a rousing start to her Tokyo Paralympics campaign earlier on Thursday when she beat fifth seed Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia 29-9. The 12th seed, Aruna Tanwar, was on the money, landing kicks at will as she decimated the Serbian.

However, an injury in the right foot put the brakes on her campaign as she was not at her best in the quarter-final against fourth-seeded Espinoza Carranza of Peru. She was completely outplayed and was not in form due to the injury she had sustained earlier and went down 84-21 in a one-sided contest.

Aruna Tanwar was scheduled to take on Azerbaijan's 10th seed Royala Fataliyeva in the repechage quarter-finals. All losing quarterfinalists from the main draw make the repechage where a player has to win three bouts to clinch the bronze medal.

