2021 Paralympics: Aruna Tanwar loses to Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza, will compete in the repechage round of K44-49kg taekwondo event

Aruna Tanwar suffered a defeat at the hands of Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza in the quarterfinals of the taekwondo (K44-49kg) at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday. Leonor took the match by storm with a score of 84-21.

Aruna will have a second chance to redeem her defeat in the quarterfinals. She is through to the repechage stages. She will be competing against Azerbaijan's Royala Fataliyeva in the repechage round. Fourth seed and 23-year-old Leonor Carranza received a bye. Her quarterfinal match against Aruna was her first match.

Taekwondo is another sport apart from badminton which made its debut at the 2021 Paralympics. India’s 12th seeded Aruna Tanwar started off on a high note with a win over 5th seeded Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia.

Aruna Tanwar's pre-quarterfinal match:

India's taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Summer Games after defeating Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia in the women's K44-49kg category. Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals. Aruna was dominant throughout the contest.

Aruna started the match on a high as she won the first round 8-4.

Aruna started off by conceding a point on a penalty but bounced back strong with a powerful body kick. It helped her seal the second essay with a 6-3 score with an overall lead of 14-7.

Soaring high on confidence, the Indian athlete dominated the third round and won the essay 15-2 to seal the match. Aruna raced away with a 13-2 lead in the third round, courtesy of back-to-back body kicks, while Danijela managed just one kick on her opponent. Aruna won the essay 15-2 easily to win the match.

Aruna won the game 29-9 against the Serbian athlete to move to the quarter-finals.

Aruna Tanwar's next match details:

Aruna Tanwar will face Azerbaijan's Royala Fataliyeva in the repechage round of the K44-49kg of taekwondo in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics on September 2.

Timings: 2:00 pm (IST)

