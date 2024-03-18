Taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar books Paris Paralympics berth

Taekwondo star Aruna Tanwar, on Sunday, March 17, booked a berth in the Paris Paralympics to be held later this year. She booked a ticket for the quadrennial event after winning a medal in para-taekwondo at the Asian Paralympics Qualifier, which was staged in Taian, China. She finished on the podium in the K44 U-47 kg category of the event.

Aruna has been impressive of late, having won gold medals in the President Cup Para Taekwondo Championship, Australia Open Para Taekwondo Championship, and Oceania Para Taekwondo Championship.

After she qualified for the Paris Paralympics, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Lucknow Centre took to their official ‘X’ account to congratulate Aruna on the glorious achievement.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce that NCOE Lucknow's very own Taekwondo superstar Aruna Tanwar has officially qualified for the Paris Paralympics 2024!" SAI wrote.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Aruna, Muskan, Sadham Hussain and A Linciya were the other para-athletes who took part in the Qualifiers. While Muskan and Linciya plied her trade in the U-52 kg category of the women’s weight divisions, Hussain played in the U-63 kg of the men’s weight division.

Aruna Tanwar set for more challenges

Aruna, who hails from the Bhiwani district of Haryana, has tasted quite a bit of success in the sport over the last few years. Back in 2021, she became the first Indian Taekwondo player to take part in the Paralympics after she got a wildcard.

In 2023, Aruna bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Para Games that took place in Hangzhou. She became the first-ever Indian taekwondo player to win a medal in the history of the tournament.

Aruna, who has deformities in both her hands, is India’s only taekwondo player in the upcoming edition of the Paralympics. Until now, India have bagged 36 quota places across seven sports.