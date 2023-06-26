Taekwondo Premier League: Rajasthan Rebels crowned champions

The Taekwondo Premier League glimpsed a historic moment as the Rajasthan Rebels claimed the championship title, cementing their place as the first-ever winners of the tournament. The exciting grand finale was scheduled in New Delhi on Sunday (June 25) and stunned the watchers with remarkable and intense competition.

Rebels showcased their prowess under the guidance of mentor Abrar Khan, a black belt first Dan, led by their potent player Sourav of Haryana. They defeated two stronger opponents en route to victory.

They overpowered the valiant Delhi Warriors in the gripping final with a score of 2-1. Initially, they trailed the primary round with 3-9 but Rebels fought back, stepping into the game and winning the next two rounds with 9-4 and 5-4 scores respectively, securing them the coveted crown.

Delhi Warriors' struggle and Rajasthan Rebels' semifinal triumph

Delhi Warriors' owner, Shyam Patel's efforts were notable as he spurred his team from the Blue Corner. The players Ajay, Deepanshu, and Nishant fell short of providing the crucial kick in the final round and failed to meet anticipations. The devoted audience cheered on the finalists as they immersed themselves in a compelling back-and-forth battle.

Notably, the Rebels faced a formidable opponent in the semifinal as well. The Gujarat Thunders, led by Rishi Raj, Ashish Muwal, and Yash Raj Singh, took charge of their crew and secured a birth in the semifinals. They defeated Haryana Hunters in the quarterfinal but luck was not on their side in the semifinal as they strived in the opening round losing with a score of 2-7.

The second round tied with a score of 2-2 but the Rebels bounced back in the last moments of the third round scoring six important points, and getting a ticket to the title round.

As far as Delhi are concerned, they also have regal performances throughout the championship. Their journey saw them triumphing over the Maharashtra Avengers 2-1 (29-4, 12-13, 13-7) in the quarterfinals and attaining a likewise margin of win against the Punjab Royals in the semifinals.

