Tarushi Gaur becomes India's youngest world-record holder in Taekwondo

by Tushar Varma News 24 Jun 2017, 18:46 IST

Tarushi became the country’s youngest Taekwondo champion

Tarushi Gaur of Panchkula became the youngest world record holder in Taekwondo when she received the Guinness Book of World Records Certificate for completing all the techniques (Poomsae), 58 times in half an hour without making a single mistake.

The 8-year-old was also awarded a trophy by KUKKIWON, the World Taekwondo Headquarters. She was also congratulated by the minister of sports of Haryana, Anil Vij, in person.

Panchkula’s school principal, Ms. Anita Mehra had congratulated her student previously for her achievements saying, “Tarushi is setting new benchmarks and we all are there to support and groom her. We wish her and her parents all the best for her bright future.”

The British School PKL’s Director-Principal Ms Geetika Sethi was thrilled with Tarushi’s achievements and affectionately called her “The Wonder.”

Taekwondo is an Olympic sport and a Korean martial art system that combines combat and self-defense techniques with sports and exercise.

The Taekwondo Federation of India was formed in 1976 and the sport was introduced by the IOA for the first time in the National (Olympic) Games held at New Delhi in 1985.

Tarushi’s mother Meenakshi played a very big role in her success. She decided not to continue working after becoming a doctor to focus on Tarushi’s education and training.

Tarushi, who hails from Haryana, had previously won two gold medals in the National Taekwondo Championship held at the indoor stadium of the Sports Authority of India in Dharamshala in January.

This championship was organised by the Taekwondo Board of India and hosted by Himachal Pradesh Taekwondo Board under the aegis of Kukkiwon, South Korea.

500 participants from 25 states had participated in the poomsae events which ended with Tarushi winning the gold medal in both the Under 11 category events.

She had also won three gold medals in the Hanu Taekwondo Championship held at the Skating Rink in Sector-10, Chandigarh in May. This tournament featured more than 300 participants from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Tarushi, with support from her school and parents, is focusing on making the nation proud in the future. Her father Vikrant Gaur has said that she will be participating in the International Championships. Tarushi is working hard and her goal is to win a medal at the tournament.

It is unfortunate that sports other than cricket and football do not get the recognition they deserve. 8-year-old Tarushi Gaur has achieved the unbelievable feat of becoming the youngest Indian world record holder in Taekwondo but the news has not made the rounds. Hopefully, young Tarushi continues to succeed in the sport and helps elevate it to a new level in India.