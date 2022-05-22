French Open 2022: Men's singles odds, predictions, and dark horses

The 126th French Open is set to get underway at the Stade Roland Garros.

The French Open is the second Major tennis tournament of the year, and at this point, it should probably be renamed after Rafael Nadal, as he has won it a record 13 times. This is his tournament.

Yin Nooy 🎾RN🐐 @YinNooy GenZ, FYI



"Nadal has won 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the most in history, including a record 13 French Open titles. He has won 91 ATP singles titles (including 36 Masters titles), with 62 of these on clay."

Born: 3 June 1986 (age 35); Manacor, Mallorca GenZ, FYI"Nadal has won 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the most in history, including a record 13 French Open titles. He has won 91 ATP singles titles (including 36 Masters titles), with 62 of these on clay."Born: 3 June 1986 (age 35); Manacor, Mallorca https://t.co/zc0PyH9zZn

With the draw being set, Rafael Nadal sits as the fifth seed. Nadal is someone no one wants to match up against in this tournament. He's 35 now, but will likely be winning at Roland Garros into his forties.

Despite the seeding, Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the heavy favorites to win the Slam. FanDuel is even offering a Nadal & Djokovic (+105) vs. The Field bet (-135). For those wondering, the duo could meet in the quarterfinals; there's no chance of a Nadal vs Djokovic final.

French Open Odds

Player To Win the French Open Novak Djokovic +200 Carlos Alcaraz +225 Rafael Nadal +400 Stefanos Tsitsipas +400 Alexander Zverev +2200 Casper Ruud +2200 Daniil Medvedev +4000

French Open Best Picks

Rafael Nadal is never a bad bet for any Major tournament, but he's an excellent bet to win in Paris. Coming off an Australian Open victory, Nadal (+400) is an incredible value for bettors.

Rafael Nadal to win the French Open (+400)

Novak Djokovic has been an unstoppable force since winning his first Major back in 2008. Since then, he's won an additional 19 Grand Slams. Since 2010, he and Nadal have won the French Open every year except 2015, when Stan Wawrinka beat the Serb in the final. As a result, some may consider Djokovic winning the Paris Major (+200) as free money.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz in the same part of the draw



Tsitsipas: Djokovic, Nadal and Alcaraz in the same part of the drawTsitsipas: https://t.co/9rF3JU9rNZ

With the way the draw has panned out, at least one player in the final will be someone other than the two aforementioned athletes. The seeding suggests it will be Daniil Medvedev, but the smart money is on Stefanos Tsitsipas. He matched up against Djokovic last year in the final, and he could well be there again this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final (+190)

With an ATP ranking of No. 2, Daniil Medvedev has been given a relatively easy road to the final. Stefanos Tsitsipas is the toughest opponent he will have to face, and maybe Casper Ruud -- should the Norwegian make it to the semifinals. While Medvedev has a close to zero chance of winning the title, his odds of making it to the final are too large of a number to pass up.

Daniil Medvedev to make the final (+1800)

French Open Dark Horse

It can be challenging to pick a dark horse in men's tennis, especially at Roland Garros, as it's usually won by two guys. However, if someone other than Nadal or Djokovic were to win this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas (+400) would be a great candidate.

French Open Prediction

This is Nadal's tournament, and there is no reason to think anyone other than Nadal will win the 2022 French Open. So the only bold prediction I could make would be for Nadal to beat Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.

Rafael Nadal to win the French Open (+400) & Stefanos Tsitsipas to be the finalist (+600)

LIVE POLL Q. Will someone other than Nadal or Djokovic win the French Open? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala