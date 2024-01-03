"Hot Mama" - Nadia Comaneci's celebratory dance for 2024 receives admiration from Chris Evert

Chris Evert, former WTA world number one and tennis legend, recently praised Nadia Comaneci for the way the latter welcomed the new year.

Evert is widely considered to be one of the best tennis players to have ever graced the court and has won 18 major titles. She holds the record for most French Open wins, at 7, and was one of the most dominant forces in tennis for much of 1970 and 1980.

Meanwhile, Nadia Comaneci is considered a legend in gymnastics, being the first athlete to score a perfect ten. The Romanian has nine Olympic medals to her name, five of which are gold, alongside a handful of World Championships podium finishes.

Chris Evert reacted to a video that Comaneci's husband Bart Conner posted on X, where the gymnast is seen dancing as she welcomes the new year. In the video, Comaneci is dressed in black leather pants and a gray full-sleeved t-shirt. She also donned a matching hat to perfect her outfit.

Suitably impressed by the dance, Evert wrote on X,

“HOT MAMA 🔥.”

This isn't the first time that the Romanian gymnast has wowed Chris Evert. Back in 2022, Comaneci shared a small video, where she can be seen doing some stretches to warm up her body, writing,

“Warmup…stretching… flexibility…a little movement…motivation…with no age”

Stunned by her moves, Evert praised the gymnast, joking,

“You’re a marvel..I would've pulled a muscle already…😂😂😂😳😳😳"

Chris Evert’s tennis career highlights

Chris Evert is without a doubt one of the most successful tennis players to have ever set foot on the court. The American started playing when she was just five and made her grand slam debut at 16 when she qualified for the 19711 US Open. She reached the semifinals, before losing out to Billie Jean King.

Throughout her career, Evert had a stellar record when it came to major tournaments. She never lost in the first or second round of a major and reached the semifinals or finals in 52 of the 56 major tournaments she competed in. These performances translated to 18 grand slam titles for the American.

Evert also holds the record for most consecutive years having won a major and has the second-highest winning percentage in the Open Era, men or women, in singles. The American also proved her mettle in the doubles event, having won three major titles, partnering with Martina Navratilova for two, and winning one alongside Olga Morozova.