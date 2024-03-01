“I need to keep on performing in the tournaments so I can participate in the Olympics.” Sumit Nagal on making it to the Paris Olympics

Sumit Nagal created multiple headlines at the Australian Open earlier this year. Making it through the qualifying rounds without dropping a single set, the 26-year-old Indian went on to shock the tennis world when he defeated World No. 27 Alexander Bublik in the opening round of the tournament. He also became the first Indian to beat a seeded player in a Grand Slam since the legendary Ramesh Krishnan, who achieved the feat back in 1989.

Sumit Nagal is now vying for a coveted spot at the Paris Olympics. In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, the Indian tennis star talks about his plan leading up to the games.

Nagal discussed the contrasting conditions between the Australian Open and the upcoming Paris Olympics, slated for July. Despite the differences in court conditions, balls used, and the overall atmosphere, Nagal feels that playing in a Grand Slam instilled confidence in him to keep improving and perform at the highest level.

“The Olympics is on clay. So, playing the Australian Open in January and playing the Olympics at the end of July in Paris is very different. The conditions are different, the courts are different, the balls are different. Of course, playing in a slam gives you confidence, and the aim will be to carry the confidence for the whole year. Keep on improving and give myself a chance to perform at a very high level.”

After his incredible performance in Melbourne and a win in Chennai, Nagal saw a meteoric rise in his rankings. He entered the top 100 for the first time in his career earlier last month.

He also became only the 10th Indian to ever achieve the feat. Looking ahead, Nagal, currently ranked 97th in the world rankings, speaks about his aspirations to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics.

“For the Olympics in tennis, you need to have a certain ranking. The cut will be between top 80 and top 90. The goal will be to get the ranking up there. I need to keep on performing; keep on doing well in the tournaments so I can participate in the Olympics.”

“I think it’s one of my favorite seasons, so I am very excited for it.” Sumit Nagal on the upcoming clay court season, leading up to the Olympics

There is a lot of anticipation for Nagal’s upcoming appearance at Indian Wells, which starts on March 3. Nagal, who continued his phenomenal form from the Australian Open, won the Chennai Open at the start of last month.

He also received a wildcard entry at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this week but faced a disappointing first-round exit. Despite the setback, Nagal expressed his eagerness for the upcoming clay season, leading up to Paris.

“Once the clay court season starts, that’s from April to July, you kind of know what is going on. You know how the players are playing. I think it’s one of my favorite seasons, so I am very excited for it.”

Remaining pragmatic, Nagal concluded by saying that he prefers focusing on playing good tennis and performing well rather than looking to win, which usually would just add extra pressure.

“I don’t like to go into the tournaments thinking like I need to win because that puts you in a spot where your focus goes into winning the match and not performing enough. I feel that when I go to a tournament, I need to play good tennis, and by performing well, I give myself a chance to win that match.”