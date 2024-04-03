"We could be very dangerous as a pair" - Ramkumar Ramanathan hopes to partner with Rohan Bopanna at Paris Olympics

Ramkumar Ramanathan has expressed his desire to partner with Rohan Bopanna at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Bopanna has had a very fruitful season on the ATP tour so far. He began the year by winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open alongside Matthew Ebden. Despite making early exits at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Masters, Bopanna and Ebden reigned supreme at the recently concluded Miami Open.

With the 2024 Olympics set to get underway on July 26 in the French capital, Ramanathan stated that a partnership with Rohan Bopanna could prove rewarding for India at the quadrennial event.

“Bops is a phenomenal player. He is a great example for all of us, especially the way he became World No. 1 at 43. I am happy that I won two of my biggest titles with Bops. I will cherish them all my life. I have so much respect for him,” he told The Hindu.

“I will be happy to play Olympics with Bops, and we could be very dangerous together as a pair, as we have 100% record in ATP events. And I am feeling good with my tennis. I am sure Bops will agree on this!” he added.

The 29-year-old further stated that Bopanna will take the final call on who he partners with in Paris.

“Jokes apart, it is Bops’ (Bopanna) decision on who he has the best shot with at the Olympics. Always wish him well regardless of his choice,” Ramkumar Ramanathan said.

"I was happy that tennis united us" - Ramkumar Ramanathan on India's recent Davis Cup tie with Pakistan

Earlier this year, India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Islamabad to seal their place in Davis Cup's World Group I. Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji gave India a great start by beating Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, respectively, in the singles ties.

Later, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni extended the lead with a comfortable victory in the doubles (beat Muzammil Murtaza and Khan) while Niki Poonacha made a winning debut in a dead rubber against Muhammad Shoaib.

Looking back at that clash, Ramanathan praised the friendly atmosphere between arch-rivals and the Indian team's efforts in securing the tie.

“All the Pakistan team members were extremely friendly. I was happy that tennis united us,” he said, adding, “Extremely happy that we won the tie on their soil. Overall, a brilliant team effort.”