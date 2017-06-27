ISC Open World Games 2017: Indian throwball teams script history

India participated at the ISC Open World Games for the first time.

The victorious Indian men’s and women’s throwball teams after having won the gold medal in their respective events

What’s the story?

The Indian men’s and women’s throwball teams created history by bagging a gold medal each at the ISC Open World Games held in Kathmandu, Nepal earlier this month.

In a congratulatory message by Naresh Mann, the general secretary of the Throwball Federation of India, he praised both the teams. He hailed the dedication, effort and hard-work of the players and hoped to see more from them in the coming years.

"These players had worked hard to win a medal in the World Games. I hope the players will continue to illuminate the name of India," Mann said.

The context

The Open World Games took place in Nepal from June 15 to June 18. This marks the first time that Indian teams have participated in these Games, organised by the International Sports Council, which has its headquarters in Canada.

The heart of the matter

The Indian men’s throwball team got the better of neighbours Bangladesh in the summit clash, beating them by a score of 15-13 15-12 to secure the gold medal. The women’s team followed suit by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 15-13 15-12 in a closely contested final to bring more glory for the Indian contingent.

The Indian men’s team had earlier defeated Malaysia in the semi-final stage by a score of 15-9 15-10. The women’s team also faced the same opponent in the last four stage, overhauling them 15-10 15-11 to progress to the final.

The non-contact sport is popular in Asia, especially in the subcontinent. The game originated in India when it was played as a women’s sport in Chennai for the first time during the 1940s. A total of 11 countries participated in the World games this year, competing for medals in 42 different categories.

What’s next?

Expectations will be high from the Indian throwball teams now that they have won gold medals at the Open World Games.

Author’s take

Let us hope that this victory spurs the Indian throwball contingent on to bigger and better things. They are serving as an inspiration for budding young talents and hopefully will keep making India proud by winning more laurels for the country.