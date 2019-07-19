Ultimate Frisbee Team represents India at the Asia-Oceania Ultimate Frisbee Championships in China, supported by BookASmile

Mumbai, July 15, 2019: Now is the best time to get out of the house and office and start some form of physical activity – maybe even take up a new sport. One such sport is “ultimate frisbee”, the globally trending flying disc sport played with a standard sized frisbee.

This time, it is doubly exciting for India as the national ultimate frisbee team is all set to participate in the Asia-Oceanic Championships to be held in Shanghai, China. The championship which will be held from July 23rd-27th 2019, will see 11 nations from the Asia-Oceanic region participating in the prestigious event.

The Indian squad, supported by India’s largest entertainment destination BookMyShow’s charity initiative BookASmile, will comprise 10 female and 12 male athletes, hailing from 7 different Indian cities and varied socio-economic backgrounds. The athletes have been selected by the Ultimate Players Association of India (UPAI) after two rounds of rigorous tryouts, from over 200 players across the country.

For the Asia-Oceanic Championships, the Indian team has trained at camps held at various locations throughout India, over the past 8 months. For the upcoming tournament, India is seeded fourth as a result of their fifth-place finish at the 2017 World Championships held at Royan, France.

Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookASmile said, “We are excited to be a part of an upcoming sport like Ultimate Frisbee that has been gaining popularity in the country. BookASmile has always strived to make available, varied sport offerings for the less privileged in a bid to promote overall personality development and offer everyone an equal opportunity to be entertained. The Indian team at the AOBUC has trained vigourously for the Championship and we wish them the very best for the games!”