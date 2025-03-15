The 2025 NWSL season has kicked off, and it promises to deliver some thrilling action. The league's regular season is set to run from March to October, with the playoffs taking place in November.

The NWSL was founded in 2012 and is currently the top division of women's soccer in the United States. 2025 will mark the 13th season of the league, as 14 teams will take on each other in the hunt for the championship title. As fans gear up for the new season, here are ten female athletes who have shown their support for the league and invested in its various teams.

Mia Hamm

Mia Hamm at a Mexico vs. United States game (Image Source: Getty)

Mia Hamm is widely considered to be a soccer legend in the USA given her contributions to the game. The 52-year-old played as a forward for the United States national team, and led the team to gold at the inaugural 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup in China. Over the course of her career, Hamm won one more World Cup, and two Olympic golds. In the NWSL, the former American legend has invested in Angel City FC.

Carli Lloyd

Llyod at the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala (Image Source: Getty)

Carli Lloyd was yet another game changer in the world of women's soccer in America. The 42-year-old competed for the USA for 15 years between 2005 and 2021, leading the team to two Olympic gold medals and two FIFA World Cups.

During Lloyd's storied career, she herself played in the NWSL, first competing for the Western New York Flash, before she moved on to the Houston Dash, and then NJ/NY Gotham FC. Currently, she has invested in NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Leslie Osborne

USWNT Kickoff Party - Source: Getty

Leslie Osbourne is yet another soccer player who has invested in the NWSL. During her playing days, the 41-year-old was a part of the United States team that won bronze at the 2007 World Cup. Her club career saw her compete for the Chicago Red Stars for one season before she announced her retirement. Osbourne is currently invested in Bay FC.

Abby Wambach

Wambach at the United States Women's National Team "Players' Ball" (Image Source: Getty)

Abby Wambach is currently invested in Angel City FC. The former soccer star had a legendary career in the sport, winning the 2015 FIFA World Cup and two Olympic gold medals. She is currently the highest-goal scorer of all-time for the United States national team and has been named to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Sue Bird

A Touch More Live With Sue Bird And Megan Rapinoe Featuring Nikki Hiltz - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival (Image Source: Getty)

Basketball star Sue Bird is vastly considered to be one of the greatest players to have competed in the WNBA. Bird was drafted to the league by the Seattle Storm in 2002 and went on to play for the same team for the rest of her career, leading them to four championship titles. In the NWSL, the American is invested in the NJ/NY Gotham City FC.

Sabrina Ionescu

Philippines Sabrina Ionescu Manila Tour (Image Source: Getty)

Sabrina Ionescu is yet another basketball star who is invested in the NWSL, having joined the Bay FC team. On the basketball court, Ionescu’s career has seen her win the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Olympic Games with Team USA. In the WNBA, she represents the New York Liberty and has led the team to the 2024 Championship trophy.

Billie Jean King

King at the ADL Never Is Now Summit (Image Source: Getty)

Billie Jean King is widely considered to be a sporting icon, having dominated the game of women's tennis, winning a total of 39 Grand Slam titles. Throughout her career, King was a strong advocate for equality for female athletes, and was a part of the infamous ‘Battle of the Sexes’ where she beat Bobby Riggs. In the NWSL, King has invested in Angel City FC.

Naomi Osaka

Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

In 2021, Naomi Osaka joined the NWSL, becoming a minority owner of the North Carolina Courage. Osaka is best known for her tennis career, having won the 2019 and 2021 Australian Open titles and the 2018 and 2020 US Open crowns. Osaka’s career in women's singles has also seen her be ranked No.1 in the World for 25 weeks.

Serena Williams

Williams at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Image Source: Getty)

Serena Williams is yet another tennis star to have invested in the NWSL. Williams, alongside her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia, are all minority owners of Angel City FC. Williams led a dominant career on the tennis courts for two decades, winning 23 singles Grand Slams.

Lindsey Vonn

Vonn at the Paris Fashion Week (Image Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most successful skiers of all time, having won 82 World Cup races. She is also a four-time overall World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist. While the American initially called time on her skiing career in 2019, she has since made a return to the slopes. In the NWSL, Vonn has invested in Angel City FC.

