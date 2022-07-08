Atlanta United vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

A struggling Atlanta United side will host high-flying Austin FC at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United have sunk way below what was expected of them this season. They looked certain to be dealt their third consecutive loss in their latest outing as they went into the final five minutes of the game against New York City FC trailing 2-1. But Dom Dwyer equalized for Gonzalo Pineda's men in the 86th minute to earn a valuable point.

Atlanta United have fought hard in most of their games and have conceded far too many narrow losses this term. As of now, they sit 11th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, with 20 points from 17 matches, four spots below the final playoff place.

They have a lot quality in the side but have shown a tendency to be unorganized at the back at regular intervals and that has so often led to their undoing this season. Atlanta United have definitely got the firepower to take the game to Austin FC but will need to be wary of getting bamboozled on the counter.

Meanwhile, Austin FC are coming off a hard-fought comeback win against Colorado Rapids. Josh Wolff's men have been able to conjure up something special on a regular basis this term and they fought back from being 2-0 down to register a 3-2 win away from home against the Rapids.

They were also reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute as Kipp Keller was shown a second yellow card. But Austin just about held on to take home all three points. The Verde and Black are definitely the surprise package of the season and are currently sitting second in the Western Conference, just two points behind leaders Los Angeles FC.

Atlanta United vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Atlanta United and Austin FC in the MLS.

Atlanta United have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Austin FC have the joint-best attacking record in the MLS this season. Both Los Angeles FC and Austin have scored 35 goals in 18 matches so far this term.

Atlanta United are unbeaten in 14 of their last 15 home games.

Austin FC have won all of their last three away games in the MLS.

Atlanta United vs Austin FC Prediction

Despite their struggles, Atlanta United have maintained a decent record at home. But they are in poor form right now, having secured just a single win in their last five matches. Austin FC, on the other hand, have risen to the occasion consistently this season and have showcased great form on the road in recent weeks.

Austin FC are likely to produce yet another solid attacking performance and dismantle this Atlanta United side that has looked susceptible to counter attacks.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Austin FC

Atlanta United vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

