Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Atlanta United host Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Atlanta United are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference table and will be going into the game off the back of a 3-0 victory against Orlando last time out. Gonzalo Pineda's side have been in good form of late and will know that a win on Thursday could potentially take them up to fifth in the table.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, finally broke their 12-game winless streak by beating Toronto 2-0 last time out. Jaap Stam's side have had a terrible season so far and are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference table. They know it will be a tough ask to pick up points against a high-flying Atlanta side on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make Thursday's game a well-contested fixture.

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Cincinnati only winning one.

Cincinnati came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in July. A second-half strike from Frankie Amaya was enough to secure all three points on the night.

Atlanta United Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Cincinnati Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Team News

Santiago Sosa will be a huge miss for Atlanta

Atlanta United

Atlanta United have no new injury worries following their 3-0 win against Orlando last time out. However, Santiago Sosa will miss Thursday's game due to suspension.

Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman are still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Santiago Sosa

Cincinnati

Cincinnati will miss a host of players for the game on Thursday. Joseph Claude-Gyau and Maikel van der Werff are unavailable due to injury, while Kenneth Vermeer, Chris Duvall and Caleb Stanko have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Joseph Claude-Gyau

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Kenneth Vermeer, Chris Duvall, Caleb Stanko

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Guzan; Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, George Campbell; Jake Mulaney, Santiago Sosa, Matheus Rossetto, Brooke Lennon; Ezequiel Barco, Luiz Araujo, Josef Martinez

Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Przemyslaw Tyton; Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Yuya Kubo, Haris Medunjann; Isaac Aranga, Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal; Brenner da Silva

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Prediction

The two sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore during Thursday's fixture.

We predict Atlanta United will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 Cincinnati

