Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th May 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atlanta United play host to Columbus Crew at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams head into the game on a three-match winless run and will look to arrest their slump in form.

Atlanta failed to find their feet in their last MLS outing, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Nashville on Sunday.

They are now winless in all but one of their last seven league outings, with a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire on May 7 being the exception. With 16 points from 12 games, Atlanta are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with seventh-placed Charlotte FC.

Meanwhile, Columbus were condemned to a second straight defeat last time out when they were beaten 2-0 by Los Angeles FC.

They have now failed to taste victory in three straight MLS games, managing just one win in their last nine outings. Columbus are 12th in the conference standings, picking up 13 points from 12 games.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming six wins from the last 12 meetings between the two teams.

Columbus have picked up one fewer win than Atlanta in this period, while the spoils have been shared on one occasion.

Atlanta have lost their last three home games against the Crew, stretching back to a 3-1 victory in 2018.

Columbus are winless on the road this season, picking up four draws and losing three of their seven games.

Atlanta, in contrast, are unbeaten at home since August, when they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nashville.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

With just three points separating the two teams in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, a thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action could ensue.

Atlanta head into the game in superb form at home. So they could come away with all three points against the Crews, who are without an away win this season.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Columbus Crew.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Atlanta have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last eight meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of their last eight meetings).

