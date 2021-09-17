Atlanta United vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on DC United in an important fixture on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

DC United are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side eased past Chicago Fire by a 3-0 margin last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Atlanta United are currently in seventh place in the league table and will need to improve to secure a top-seven finish. The home side thrashed FC Cincinnati by a 4-0 margin and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atlanta United vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United have a slight advantage over Atlanta United and have won six out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have managed five victories against DC United and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atlanta United. DC United were impressive on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-W

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-L

Atlanta United vs DC United Team News

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Ronald Hernandez, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Atlanta United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Amar Sejdic, Ronald Hernandez, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem, and Adrien Perez are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Nigel Robertha and Paul Arriola are also carrying knocks and will be unable to play a part this weekend.

Injured: Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Chris Odoi-Atsem

Doubtful: Paul Arriola, Nigel Robertha,

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs DC United Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction

DC United have been impressive this season but will overcome bouts of inconsistency to secure their top-seven finish. The away side has scored seven goals in its last three games and will want to prove its mettle this weekend.

Atlanta United have been in excellent form over the past week and will want to step up to the plate in this game. Both teams have been impressive this season and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 DC United

