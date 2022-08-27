Atlanta United vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Atlanta United are back in action with another important MLS fixture this weekend as they take on DC United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been far too easy to score against this season. The away side suffered a stunning 6-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have also been in poor form this year. The hosts held Columbus Crew to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atlanta United vs DC United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a slight edge over DC United and have won seven out of the 13 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed six victories against Atlanta United and will look to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atlanta United. DC United were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: D-L-D-W-D

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-D-L

Atlanta United vs DC United Team News

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, Osvaldo Alonso, and Dylan Castanheira are recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matheus Rossetto and George Campbell are also struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Brad Guzan, Miles Robinson, Osvaldo Alonso, Dylan Castanheira, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: George Campbell, Matheus Rossetto

Suspended: None

DC United need to win this game

DC United

Nigel Robertha and Bill Hamid have picked up knocks this month and are unlikely to be risked this weekend. Brendan Hines-Ike, Brad Smith, and Adrien Perez are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Brendan Hines-Ike, Brad Smith, Adrien Perez

Doubtful: Nigel Robertha, Bill Hamid

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs DC United Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rocco Rios Novo; Andrew Gutman, Alan Franco, Juan Purata, Brooks Lennon; Santiago Sosa, Thiago Almada; Dom Dwyer, Franco Ibarra, Luiz Araujo; Josef Martinez

DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Romo; Andy Najar, Steve Birnbaum, Tony Alfaro, Donovan Pines; Jackson Hopkins, Chris Durkin, Ravel Morrison; Taxiarchis Fountas, Christian Benteke, Ole Kamara

Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction

Atlanta United have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this season. The hosts have improved over the past month and have lost only one of their last five games.

DC United, on the other hand, have conceded 11 goals in their last five games and have failed to find the back of the net during this period. Atlanta United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 DC United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi