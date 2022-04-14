Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

Atlanta United will play host to FC Cincinnati at the Mercedes Benz Stadium as the MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures on Saturday.

The Orange and Blue will seek to get one over the hosts after failing to win the last four meetings between the two teams since July 2020.

Atlanta were sent crashing back down to earth last weekend as they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss at Charlotte FC. Before that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming seven points from nine available.

With ten points from six games, Atlanta are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with New York Red Bulls.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati were condemned to a second successive defeat when they were beaten 4-3 at home by CF Montreal. That followed a 2-0 loss away to Charlotte FC on March 26 that saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Cincinnati are 11th in the East, level on six points with tenth-placed DC United after six rounds of games.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta have been dominant in this fixture, claiming five wins from the last eight meetings between the two teams.

Cincinnati have managed just one win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Atlanta are unbeaten in four games against the visitors, claiming three wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in July 2020.

Following their defeat against Montreal last time out, Cincinnati have now lost 19 of their last 22 games stretching back to last season.

Atlanta head into the weekend unbeaten in ten home games, claiming seven wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss to Nashville in August.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Atlanta have been superb on home turf and will back themselves against a floundering Cincinnati team. They have picked up three wins and one draw from their last four games against the Orange and Blue. They could extend their dominance in this fixture and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 FC Cincinnati.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Atlanta have managed just one clean sheet so far this season).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Cincinnati have conceded 14 goals in six games so far, with only Montreal and Inter Miami shipping more in the East).

Edited by Bhargav