Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th June 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an Eastern Conference clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts edged Pachuca to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The away side defeated Portland Timbers by a 2-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won five of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's four victories.

After failing to win their first two home games against Inter Miami, Atlanta United managed to win both their home matches against the away side in 2021.

Atlanta United have won only one of their last eight matches in the MLS and are in the midst of a slump at the moment.

Inter Miami have struggled on the road this year and have suffered defeat in nine of their 12 MLS matches away from home.

Only five Atlanta United players have started more than 10 games in the MLS this season - Seattle Sounders are the only team to have fewer regular starters in the competition.

Inter Miami shot-stopper Drake Callender has the highest save percentage of any goalkeeper in the MLS and has saved four of every five shots he has faced this season.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have impressive players in their ranks and are yet to justify their potential so far this season. The Herons have improved in recent weeks and will look to sustain their momentum this weekend.

Atlanta United have struggled to make their mark this season and will need to hit their stride in the coming weeks. Inter Miami are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Higuain to score - Yes

