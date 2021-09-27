Atlanta United vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Inter Miami take on Atlanta United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this game.

Inter Miami are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have recovered after a slow start to their season. The away side suffered a shock 5-1 defeat against Nashville SC over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this game.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and are yet to hit their stride this year. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have an excellent record against Atlanta United and have won two out of five matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have never defeated Inter Miami in an official match and will need to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-L

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-W

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Team News

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Ronald Hernandez, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Alan Franco served his suspension over the weekend and will be available for selection.

Injured: Amar Sejdic, Ronald Hernandez, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Atlanta United this week. Gregore was sent off over the weekend and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gregore

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a shocking slump over the past month and have conceded nine goals in their last two games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this week.

Atlanta United have staged a recovery in recent weeks and will be intent on proving their mettle on Wednesday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Inter Miami

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi