Atlanta United vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Atlanta United host Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the MLS on Thursday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Atlanta United are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference table, with a win potentially taking them up into fifth. Gonzalo Pineda's side have faltered of late, winning only two of their last five league games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Inter Miami.

Inter Miami have bounced back from their six-game losing streak with two wins on the trot. Phil Neville's side are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference table and will hope to continue their resurgence in form with a win against Atlanta United on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make the fixture an exciting matchup.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Inter Miami slightly edge the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Atlanta United winning only one.

Atlanta came away as 1-0 winners earlier this season, with Josef Martinez's penalty enough to secure all three points on the night.

Atlanta United Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Inter Miami Form Guide: L-L-L-W-W

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Team News

Barco will be a huge miss for Atlanta United

Atlanta United

Ezequiel Barco will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Tyler Wolff and Emerson Hyndman are both out injured.

Injured: Tyler Wolff, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ezequiel Barco

Inter Miami

Inter Miami will have a host of players missing for the game on Thursday. Jorge Figal, Victor Ulloa, Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones and Ian Fray are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Jorge Figal, Victor Ulloa, Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones, Ian Fray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Guzan; Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson; George Bello, Santiago Sosa, Matheus Rossetto, Brooks Lennon; Marcelino Moreno, Luiz Araujo, Josef Martinez

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Christian Makoun, Aime Mabika, Kelvin Leerdam; Blaise Matuidi, Gregore; Rodolfo Pizarro, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Both sides have been on similar runs of form and that should come to the fore during Thursday's fixture.

We predict a well-contested draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Inter Miami

Edited by Peter P