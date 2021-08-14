Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles FC are back in action with another important MLS match this weekend as they lock horns with Atlanta United on Saturday. Both teams have not been at their best this season and will want to win this game.
Atlanta United are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory last week and has a point to prove in this match.
Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table and have been inconsistent this year. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to step up this weekend.
Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head
Atlanta United and Los Angeles FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of two matches played between the two teams.
The previous game between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 4-3 victory for Los Angeles FC. Both teams committed defensive errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.
Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-D
Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-D-L
Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Team News
Atlanta United
Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Brooks Lennon and Jake Mulraney are carrying niggles and will likely be sidelined this weekend.
Injured: Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman
Doubtful: Jake Mulraney, Brooks Lennon
Suspended: None
Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura when they face Atlanta United this week. Danny Musovski has recovered from his knock, however, and is available for selection.
Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI
Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez
Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Raheem Edwards, Diego Rossi
Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles FC have been impressive this year and could potentially finish in the top seven this season. The away side has talent in its ranks and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.
Atlanta United have struggled this year and will rely on the likes of Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco to make an impact on Saturday. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and are the favourites to win this match.
Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Los Angeles FC
