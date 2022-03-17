Atlanta United vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

Atlanta United host Montreal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking to continue their winning run on home soil.

The Five Stripes have won both their home matches of the new season so far. They beat Sporting Kansas 3-1 on the opening weekend before beating debutants Charlotte 2-1. However, between these wins, they were vanquished 3-0 at Colorado Rapids, with Miles Robinson seeing a red for the visitors.

With six points in the bag, Gonzalo Pineda's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings in the MLS, but Montreal are faring much worse. The Canadian side have lost all three games so far, with only Charlotte doing likewise.

After slender 2-0 and 2-1 defeats to Orlando City and Philadelphia, respectively, Wilfried Nancy's side were thrashed 4-1 by New York City last weekend. Montreal also failed to win either of their CONCACAF Champions League clashes with Cruz Azul, losing 2-1 on aggregate to bow out in the quarter-finals.

Montreal will be eager to pick up their first win of the league season, having lost five times across competitions.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta have won five of their nine clashes with Montreal, losing twice.

Montreal are unbeaten in their last two games with Atlanta, drawing and winning once.

Montreal beat Atlanta 2-1 at home in their last meeting in October last year.

Atlanta have won their last four home games against Montreal, scoring nine goals and conceding only twice.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Prediction

Atlanta, barring their loss to Colorado, have looked alright, with the Mercedes-Benz Stadium being their fortress.

CF Montréal



Next up @ATLUTD



#SCCL22 #CFMTL



Les faits saillants de notre match retour en quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions.Next up Les faits saillants de notre match retour en quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions. Next up ➡️ @ATLUTD #SCCL22 #CFMTL https://t.co/UpL5GKRuWe

Montreal, meanwhile, have endured a terrible start to their 2022 campaign, so it will take something special for them to beat Atlanta.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 Montreal

Atlanta United vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No.

