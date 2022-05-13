Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 15 May 2022

Atlanta United will look to get back to winning ways as they host New England Revolution on Sunday.

Atlanta United scored two early goals and raced to a commanding lead in the US Open Cup Round of 32 match against Nashville SC before collapsing in the second half and losing the game 3-2.

They've struggled with injuries all season but enjoyed their best win last weekend as they thrashed Chicago 4-1.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored a first-half hat-trick and Brooks Lennon added one in second-half stoppage time to help Gonzalo Pineda's side pick up their fourth win of the season against Chicago.

After the win over Chicago, Pineda discussed the unprecedented injury crisis that has hit his side this season. He said:

"I have never seen something this bad. I would say in terms of injuries, I have had some years, whether I was a player or a coach in Seattle, where we had a couple of long-term injuries as well, but nothing like this, especially not in the first 10 games of the season."

For now, Atlanta United will be content to sit seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution have been a shadow of themselves from the 2021 season. They are currently languishing at 11th in the Eastern Conference table after having picked up just three wins from their first 10 matches.

They have had some major injury concerns as well. Henry Kessler and Andrew Farrell, their first-choice centre-backs, were unavailable for the opening phase of the season. Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou's absence in the early part of the campaign did not help either.

But Buksa's form since returning has been reassuring and he was on the scoresheet as Bruce Arena's side held Columbus Crew to a 2-2 draw last weekend.

Carles Gil scored a hat-trick and Buksa bagged a brace as New England Revolution beat Cincinnati FC 5-1 in the US Open Cup Round of 32. They will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's game as they travel to the Mercedez-Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 9 meetings between the two sides, Atlanta United have won five while New England Revolution have won two.

New England Revolution have won the last two meetings between the two sides. Prior to that, Atlanta United registered four successive wins against their Sunday opponents.

New England Revolution have the third-worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference, shipping in 18 goals in 10 games so far.

New England Revolution have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last eight MLS matches.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction

Atlanta United are struggling to put together a team due to their injury crisis. New England Revolution are in much better shape right now. Their 5-1 win over Cincinnati in the US Open Cup ought to have done their confidence a world of good as well.

Atlanta United produced one of their best performances this season against Chicago last weekend. They will hope to replicate those levels on Sunday but New England Revolution are likely to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 New England Revolution

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

