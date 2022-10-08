Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Atlanta United will entertain New York City FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the final game of the MLS season on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings. While they're not in the playoffs, Atlanta will finish ninth if they win here. They are winless in their last two games, coming off a 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution. It was their first MLS reverse in roughly a month.

New York, meanwhile, are in the playoffs and can afford to take a breather here. They have seen a late spurt in form, recording consecutive wins. They came from behind to beat Orlando City 2-1 in their last outing.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 12 times across competitions. Both teams have won four times apiece, while four other games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Atlanta, with their last meeting at the Yankee Stadium in July ending in a 2-2 draw.

New York have lost their last three away games in the MLS, failing to score in the last two and scoring just once in this period.

Atlanta are winless in their last three games at home, with their last home game ending in a goalless draw against Philadelphia Union.

Atlanta have avoided defeat in their last five home game against New York and should be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction

There's not much at stake for either team, as their fate is sealed. New York might rest a few key players for the upcoming playoffs and might settle for a draw.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 New York City FC

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: New York to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Josef Martínez to score or assist at any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes