Atlanta United vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York City FC lock horns with Atlanta United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United are in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged Toronto FC to a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Hudson River Derby over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won four out of nine matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed three victories against their opponents and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for New York City FC. Atlanta United were not at their best on the day and will need to step up in this match.

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-L-W

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-L-D

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Team News

Atlanta United need to win this game

Atlanta United

Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Ezequiel Barco was sent off against Toronto FC and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Amar Sejdic, Erick Torres, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ezequiel Barco

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

Heber is currently injured and will not be able to play a part for New York City FC this week. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup going into this game.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; George Bello, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo, Jake Mulraney, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to address their recent slump. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United have a few issues to resolve ahead of this match and will be intent on making a statement of intent this week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will want to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 New York City FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi