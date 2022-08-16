Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been particularly impressive this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Red Bulls suffered a 1-0 defeat against Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have an impressive record against Atlanta United and have won nine out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's paltry one victory.

In regular-season encounters, New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in the 11 meetings between the two teams and will look to extend the streak this week.

Atlanta United have suffered defeat in only two of their last 19 MLS games at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls have lost three consecutive matches at home in the MLS but are unbeaten in their last four league games on the road.

New York Red Bulls' Lewis Morgan has scored four goals in his eight MLS appearances against Atlanta United and has scored 10 goals so far this season.

After scoring only twice in his first 65 MLS appearances, Atlanta United's Andrew Gutman has found the back of the net in his last two matches.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been plagued by inconsistency this month. The Red Bulls have stepped up away from home, however, and will look to keep their impressive record at this venue intact.

Atlanta United have shown flashes of their potential this season but have plenty of work ahead of them in the MLS. New York Red Bulls have been the better team this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

