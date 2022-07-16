Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Atlanta United in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts edged Real Salt Lake to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good record against Orlando City and have won eight out of the 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's three victories.

After losing five of their first nine matches against Atlanta United, Orlando City are unbeaten in the last six games played between these two teams.

Atlanta United made a statement with their 2-1 victory against Real Salt Lake last week but have not managed consecutive victories in the MLS for over 10 months.

Orlando City have struggled in the last half-hour of their matches in the MLS and have been outscored by a 14-5 margin during this period so far this season.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored twice against Real Salt Lake and has now scored six goals in his 14 matches with Atlanta United - his best record for any club so far.

Orlando City's Cesar Araujo committed two fouls against Colorado Rapids last week - the midfielder has a league-high 59 fouls to his name this season.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have been fairly impressive this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and has a point to prove in this match.

Atlanta United stepped up to the plate against Real Salt Lake but will need to play out of their skins to replicate their success this weekend. Orlando City are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Orlando City

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexandre Pato to score - Yes

