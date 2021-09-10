Atlanta United vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Atlanta United on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nashville SC last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side edged Columbus Crew to a 3-2 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have an impressive record against Orlando City and have won seven out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed three victories against Atlanta United and will need to step up on Friday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Orlando City. Both sides committed errors on the day and will have to be more robust this weekend.

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-W-W

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-D-D

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Team News

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Mohammed Adams, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Miles Robinson, George Bello, and Josef Martinez are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman, Jake Mulraney

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Miles Robinson, George Bello, Josef Martinez, Ronald Hernandez

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Pedro Gallese and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Junior Urso picked up his fifth yellow card against Columbus Crew and is suspended this weekend.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Pedro Gallese

Suspended: Junior Urso

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic; Luiz Araujo, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erik Lopez

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Joey Dezart, Andres Perea; Nani, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have plenty of experience in their ranks and will want to make the most of their squad depth this season. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Atlanta United have several players missing at the moment and will need to dig deep to stand a chance this weekend. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Orlando City

