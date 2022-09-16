Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on an impressive Philadelphia Union outfit in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Atlanta United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side edged Orlando City to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The Union thrashed Orlando City by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United are on even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of the 12 matches played between the two teams.

Atlanta United are one of only three teams in the MLS against whom Philadelphia Union have played more than five away games without winning a single match on the road.

Atlanta United have secured victories against Toronto FC and Orlando City over the past week and have effectively won consecutive matches for the first time this year.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only 22 goals so far this season - the fewest after 31 matches in MLS history.

Philadelphia Union have scored 23 goals in their last five games in the MLS - three more than any other team in a five-game span in MLS history.

Thiago Almada has found the back of the net in his last two matches - no Atlanta United player has scored in three consecutive matches since Josef Martinez in September 2021.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union are on their way to making history at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Union are on a five-match winning streak and will be intent on winning silverware this year.

Atlanta United have improved over the past month but have their work cut out for them this weekend. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

