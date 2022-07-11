Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Atlanta United take on an impressive Real Salt Lake outfit in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Atlanta United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in poor form so far. The hosts suffered a 3-0 defeat against Austin FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in third place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Salt Lake's one victory.

Atlanta United have failed to find the back of the net in two of their nine home matches in the MLS so far this season.

Franco Ibarra is one of Atlanta United's more tenacious players and has picked up five yellow cards this season - more than any other player in the team.

Atlanta United have been clinical in the final third and have scored at least one goal in 13 consecutive matches in the MLS.

Atlanta United have lost only one of their last three games against Real Salt Lake in all competitions.

Matches between Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake generally see plenty of goals, with an average of three goals scored per game.

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have stepped up to the plate admirably this season and will be intent on making their mark this season. The away side has assembled an impressive squad and will be intent on proving its mettle this week.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by defensive issues this year. Real Salt Lake are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Atlanta United vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jefferson Savarino to score - Yes

