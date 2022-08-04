Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

Seattle Sounders are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Sounders edged FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Chicago Fire last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have a good record against Atlanta United and have won one of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other three games ending in draws.

Seattle Sounders have lost their last three matches away from home in the MLS and will look to end their losing streak on the road this weekend.

Nicolas Lodeiro has scored all 17 of his regular-season penalties in the MLS - the most for any player in the competition's history.

Atlanta United are winless in their last three matches in the MLS and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season.

Seattle Sounders' 1-0 victory against FC Dallas last week ended a run that saw the Sounders fail to keep a clean sheet in five matches on the trot in the MLS.

Atlanta United have scored only one goal in their last three matches in the MLS and have flattered to deceive in the final third this season.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season and will need to build a streak of impressive results this month. The Sounders have excellent players at their disposal and will need to justify their potential this season.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address at the moment. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Lodeiro to score - Yes

