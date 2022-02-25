Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Atlanta United host Sporting Kansas City at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their first game of the MLS 2022 season.

The Five Stripes had a mixed campaign last year, ending up fifth in the Eastern Conference but losing out in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs and experiencing a quarter-final exit from the CONCACAF Champions League.

Winds of change have blown over the side with some key players leaving and new additions being made to the squad for a fresh start.

Sporting Kansas had a relatively better run in 2021, coming third in the regular season and reaching the semi-finals of the cup.

Head coach Peter Vermes enters his 14th year at the helm of the club and is aiming for a first cup title since 2013.

Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head

Atlanta United convincingly won their last clash with Sporting Kansas City - a 3-0 victory in May 2019, following a 2-0 loss in the fixture just a year before that.

Atlanta United Form Guide (friendlies): W-W-W

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide (friendlies): D-L-D

Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Atlanta United

Emerson Hyndman is the only concern for the Five Stripes ahead of their opening game of the season as he's currently nursing a torn ACL.

Regular starters like George Bello, Anton Walkes and Ezequiel Barco have all left the club but they roped in Andrew Gutman, Ozzie Alonso, Thiago Almada, and Dom Dwyer during a busy off-season.

Injured: Emerson Hyndman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United FC @ATLUTD



Matchday It's all led to this.Matchday It's all led to this.Matchday 🔜‼️

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey has a hamstring problem, so he'll be assessed ahead of the clash.

Alan Pulido sustained a nasty injury last season and doubts remain over his availability.

However, Montenegro international Nikola Vujnovic has been brought in to fill in for Pulido.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Alan Pulido

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Atlanta United (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; Brooks Lennon, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson, Andrew Gutman; Matheus Rossetto, Osvaldo Alonso, Marcelino Moreno; Luiz Araujo, Jose Martinez, Jake Mulraney.

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Graham Zusi, Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ben Sweat; Remi Walter, Jose Mauri, Gadi Kinda; Johnny Russell, Khry Shelton, Daniel Salloi.

Atlanta United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Although Sporting Kansas had a better campaign last year than Atlanta, there's no indication that they're going to win here.

The opening matchdays are as open as they can get and we predict a tense but low-scoring draw here.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

