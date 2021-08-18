Atlanta United vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their four-game winless run in the MLS, Toronto FC take a trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on Atlanta United on Thursday.

The hosts, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak and will look to maintain their resurgent form.

Atlanta United made it two wins from two games on Sunday when they claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC.

In a cagey affair, Venezuelan forward Josef Martínez came up trumps for Atlanta as he scored the only goal of the game in the 46th minute.

This followed a thrilling 3-2 victory away to Columbus Crew two Sundays ago which ended their dire 12-game winless run.

This upturn in form has seen Gonzalo Pineda’s side rise to ninth place in the Eastern Conference table, five points off the playoff places.

Toronto FC, on the other hand, failed to end their struggles last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution.

Jonathan Osorio canceled out Tajon Buchanan’s opener with a 79th-minute strike, but Gustavo Bou converted his 83rd-minute penalty to hand the Revs their sixth win in seven games.

Toronto FC have managed just one win from their last seven outings, picking up four draws and losing twice.

With 15 points from 19 games, Javier Perez’s men are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head

With four wins from their previous eight encounters, Toronto FC head into Thursday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture.

Atlanta United have picked up one victory, while three games have ended all square.

Atlanta United Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Toronto FC Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Team News

Atlanta United

The hosts will take to the pitch without Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, Luiz Araujo, Jake Mulraney and Emerson Hyndman, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, Luiz Araujo, Jake Mulraney, Emerson Hyndman

Suspended: None

Toronto FC

The Reds will be without the services of Ayo Akinola, Dom Dwyer and Tsubasa Endoh, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Dom Dwyer, Tsubasa Endoh

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Ronald Hernandez; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Richie Laryea; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Patrick Mullins, Nick DeLeon, Jonathan Osorio; Jozy Altidore

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Atlanta United endured a horrid start to the campaign as they picked up just two wins from their first 17 outings. This poor run of results saw Gabriel Heinze lose his role as the Five Stripes’ head coach as they crashed to the bottom of the table.

However, a recent upturn in form under new manager Gonzalo Pineda has seen them rise to ninth place. They are on a two-game winning streak and we predict they will keep the juggernaut rolling as they take on an out-of-sorts Toronto FC side.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 Toronto FC

Edited by Peter P