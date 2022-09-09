Atlanta United vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Toronto FC lock horns with Atlanta United in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Toronto FC are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Canadian outfit edged CF Montreal to a 4-3 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against Atlanta United and have won five out of the 12 matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have managed three victories against Toronto FC and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Toronto FC. Atlanta United were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2022: L-L-W-D-L

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2022: L-D-W-D-W

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Team News

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez has been suspended by the dressing room and will not be included in the squad. Osvaldo Alonso, Miles Robinson, Emerson Hyndman, and Bradley Guzan are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Osvaldo Alonso, Miles Robinson, Emerson Hyndman, Bradley Guzan, Dylan Castanheira

Doubtful: Matheus Rossetto

Unavailable: Josef Martinez

Toronto FC need to win this game

Toronto FC

Noble Okello, Mark-Anthony Kaye, and Quentin Westberg are struggling with their fitness and might not feature in this game. Toronto FC are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noble Okello, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Quentin Westberg

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rocco Rios Novo; Andrew Gutman, Alan Franco, Juan Purata; Brooks Lennon, Santiago Sosa, Thiago Almada, Amar Sejdic, Caleb Wiley; Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Bono; Domenico Criscito, Lukas MacNaughton, Chris Mavinga, Richie Laryea; Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio, Jayden Nelson; Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi, Ayo Akinola

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC have shown definitive improvement over the past month and will look to move up the league table this year. The away side has a few defensive issues to address and will need to be at its best in this match.

Atlanta United have been in poor form this month and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Toronto FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Toronto FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi