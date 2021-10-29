Atlanta United vs Toronto prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Atlanta United host Toronto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Atlanta United are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference table. Gonzalo Pineda's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Inter Miami last time out. They will be looking to continue their momentum with a victory against Toronto this weekend.

Toronto, on the other hand, have faltered of late. Javier Perez's side are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference table and have failed to win any of their last four league games. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Atlanta on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons, and that should make the fixture a feisty contest.

Atlanta United vs Toronto Head-to-Head

Toronto have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Atlanta United winning the other two.

Atlanta United beat Toronto 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this month. Goals from Luiz Araujo and Marcelino Moreno were enough to secure all three points on the night.

Atlanta United Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Toronto Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Atlanta United vs Toronto Team News

Gonzalez will be a huge miss for Toronto

Atlanta United

Atlanta United have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Inter Miami last time out. Emerson Hymdman is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto

Toronto will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Omar Gonzalez, Dominic Dwyer, Ifunanyachi Achara, Tsubasa Endoh, Ralph Priso and Ayo Akinola are all out injured.

Injured: Omar Gonzalez, Dominic Dwyer, Ifunanyachi Achara, Tsubasa Endoh, Ralph Priso, Ayo Akinola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Toronto Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Guzan; Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson; George Bello, Franco Ibarra, Matheus Rossetto, Brooks Lennon; Ezequiel Barco, Luiz Araujo, Josef Martinez

Toronto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Quentin Westberg, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga, Michael Bradley, Auro; Jonathan Osorio, Noble Okello, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jacon Shaffelburg, Marco Delgado, Jozy Altidore

Atlanta United vs Toronto Prediction

It's hard to see Toronto winning this game, given the form that the two sides are in.

We predict Atlanta United will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 Toronto

Edited by Peter P